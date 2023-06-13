Just A Usual Day At Florida Beach: Black Bear Swims Out Of Water And Leaves Onlookers Surprised

Ever stumbled upon those animal videos on social media where you are having a hard time believing the reality? If not, brace yourself for this one – imagine that you are relaxing on a beach in Florida on a sunny day and suddenly, you see a black bear swimming out of the water. You will be surprised, right? That’s exactly what happened to people chilling on a Dustin beach on Sunday when they suddenly spotted a black bear paddling its way towards them.

Naturally, everyone whipped out their phones and started recording this mind-boggling encounter. One of the videos made its way to Instagram through Jennifer Majors Smith, a musician. She couldn’t contain her amazement and captioned her post with, “Never have I ever…seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Majors Smith (@jennsing80)

The footage begins with the bear gracefully swimming towards the shore, with a growing crowd of curious onlookers nearby. Once the bear reached the safety of land, it quickly made its escape towards the open wilderness.

Can you imagine the shock and confusion that engulfed everyone witnessing this unexpected rendezvous? And it didn’t stop there—people flooded the comments section on social media, expressing their astonishment. One person, clearly flabbergasted, commented, “Whaaat?!” Another tried to make a clever wordplay, saying, “This is wild,” referring to both the situation and the bear. Then there was someone who attempted to make sense of it all, suggesting, “That is crazy!! I bet he has a story to tell for sure.”

After making a grand appearance on a Destin beach, the black bear took a stroll in the residential area.

Cases like this aren’t new in Florida. For instance, a viral video featuring a man from the state holding a crocodile between his legs and feeding it fearlessly with his bare hands. You know, like how you would casually feed a bird, a cat or a dog. But a crocodile? The video was shared on Twitter by a user named BornAKang, who captioned it with a simple, “Only in Florida.” In no time, the 15-second clip, which is now unavailable on Twitter, racked up an astounding 3.9 million views and over 54k likes, proving once again that Florida is full of surprises.