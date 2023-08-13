'Just Coincidence': The Simpsons Animator On Show's Ability To Predict Future

Seems like history nowadays comes with a dash of The Simpsons’ touch, as if they somehow knew what would happen. From Lady Gaga’s aerial stadium entry to the buzz of murder hornets and the Covid-19 saga, even including the rather important event of Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States – the show has managed to foresee all sorts of events during its impressive run.

One episode in particular, the Trump episode, caught everyone’s attention. It showed Lisa taking up the presidential role, calmly mentioning to her advisors that they have inherited a budget crunch from President Trump.

Despite this evidence and fans of the animation pointing out the uncanny instances from the show that turned out to be true, the makers of this iconic series haven’t given any explanation. In a recent interaction too, the topic came up but animator Phil Ortiz shrugged off the topic, saying, “Don’t believe those. just coincidence. You mean all those predictions, Donald Trump?"

A Tik Tok video of the mentioned interaction, shared by a user has gained a lot of attention. Users of the platform have guessed he might be privy to some inside knowledge, being monitored by someone with serious authority.

Ladbible reported that a comment said, “Not only does he know sum. But he’s clearly being watched by somebody with real high power. Mans doesn’t wanna slip at all,". Then someone chimed in with an intriguing idea: The Simpsons’ influence has become so strong that parts of it have leaked into reality, turning fiction into fact.

Another comment read, “He said you hit it on the dot. My theory is the show makes you see things subconsciously and its a show a lot of people watch. So it becomes reality."

Fans of The Simpsons have noted that the show often foretells the future and a lot of conspiracy theories have been floating regarding this. The most recent case of The Simpson predicting the future was the unfortunate case of the missing Titanic submarine in July, which eventually killed all five passengers aboard. A similar thing happened in the tenth episode of the 17th season, titled Simpsons Tids, which aired in 2006.

First televised on December 17, 1989, The satirical animated sitcom is directed by Matt Groening. Its plot revolves around a working-class father, named Homer Simpson, and his dysfunctional family who keep dealing with comical situations and the ups and downs of lives in Springfield town.