Just, Michelle Obama Jamming With Bruce Springsteen And Barack Obama Cheering For Her

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, surprised the audience at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Barcelona by taking the stage as a backup singer. The crowd went wild as she belted out Glory Days alongside other backup singers, proving that she’s not just a political powerhouse, but also a musical force to be reckoned with. Former US President Barack Obama captured the moment on video and shared it on social media. “How cool is my wife," he was heard saying as he recorded his wife.

After an exhilarating performance on stage, Michelle Obama shared a touching moment with legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen. As the concert came to an end, she hugged Bruce Springsteen and bid him farewell, a sweet gesture that underscored the camaraderie between the two performers. Meanwhile, Barack Obama cheered his wife on from the stands at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Michelle Obama was joined on stage by celebrities like Kate Capshaw and Patti Scialfa, adding to the star power of an already incredible performance. Michelle Obama shared a video of her onstage fun on social media, writing “When in Barcelona, had so much fun on stage with Springsteen, Patti, and Kate."

Within days the clip has garnered over 13.3 million views on Instagram, leaving users to flood the comments section with appreciatory notes. A user wrote, “Michelle for President yeah,” another added, “She is beyond cool.” One more joined, “Just when I think you could not be any more cool, I see this. I mean which other First Lady can pull this off? Yes, Mr President your wife is very cool.”

According to a report by The Guardian, Barack Obama and Michelle’s appearance at the Springsteen concert took place just a day after the couple joined director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw for a meal at the Palace Hotel Amar fish food outlet in Spain. Reportedly, the group spent the previous day sightseeing as they were photographed walking on the streets of Barcelona and visiting the Moco Museum. The group was later captured dining together.

The Springsteen concert on Friday night comes as a part of his 2023 world tour, which he will follow in San Francisco, Inglewood, and San Diego in the month of December.

