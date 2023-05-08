KA01 F232: Bengaluru Techie Names His Tesla After Bus to Honour Favourite Memory from Childhood

Many kids dream of becoming bus or truck driver when they grow up. They grow out of this little innocent dream and move on with their lives as time passes but here is a sweet incident where a little boy made his dream journey in a city bus a memorable one later in life, a notch higher.

Chengappa and Aditya, little boys in Bengaluru, would travel to and fro their school in a BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus in the 1990s from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshwantpura. The two friends, studying in primary school, were mischievous for their age.

They would both hop onto the front section of the bus and grab their favourite spots. Chit-chatting with the driver all the way, they would narrate tales of their school, and friends, and question the driver on the various mechanisms of the bus and its motor. The driver in turn would tell them interesting bits of history to the best of his knowledge. Oh, the trio would have a conversation on anything and everything and what an amazing time it would be!

Years passed by, and the boys grew up and went ahead with their lives. While Aditya is now settled in Germany, Chengappa lives in the United States. But, both the boys haven’t forgotten their favourite childhood companion – the BMTC driver K Dhanpal. They are very much in touch with him to this day.

Recently, Chengappa bought a brand-new Tesla car. He chose a red one and got the registration number of his choice - KA01 F232. This was the registration number of his favourite bus in childhood! Standing right in front of it, he recorded a video and sent the same to K Dhanpal, the driver’s friend who is now retired from service.

“I can’t believe that it is already 31 years since I was speaking to you daily on the F232 bus travelling from Vidyaranyapura to Yeshwantapura. My interest in buses started from there and you have always been a very humble and patient gem of a person. Happy retirement and here is my way of paying tribute to all those beautiful times we spent on the bus. I keep hearing about how you are passing on those stories to the youngsters even now” said Chengappa in the recorded video.

Sharing this video with pride on social media, K Dhanapal says he is grateful for the love that he receives from these kids. “The bus I drove was the favourite among kids, but these two boys Chengappa and Aditya would always sit on the bonnet and chit-chat with me. They both are very much in touch with me even now. Chengappa recently bought a red Tesla car and got a registration number same as the bus I drove. I am happy for all the love I receive from them,” he stated.

