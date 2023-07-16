Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Star Cast Featuring in 'Brooklyn Nine-nine' Intro Video is a Treat For All Fans

Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ has garnered a lot of fan following. It is not just a movie, it is an emotion. With an amazing star cast, the movie is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie offers a perfect tinge of masala and drama. Ever thought about your favourite movie having a cross-over with your favourite show? Yes, you got that right!

Also Read: ‘Looks Like Horse Legs’: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Editing Her Pic

Twitter user ‘Belikesami’, took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video where he combined Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s characters with Brooklyn nine-nine’s intro. So basically, the video introduces the star cast with the show’s music playing in the background and it is a treat for all those fans out there.

Here, have a look for yourself:

kabhi khushi kabhi gham but it’s brooklyn 99 intro pic.twitter.com/GoWwlApMZP— ٰ (@belikesami) July 15, 2023

“omgg this is so cool,” wrote a Twitter user as he reshared the video. Another person wrote, “b99 theme makes everything instant fun.” Here are a few responses:

Cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool https://t.co/AR6NB3L6ZD— hrihrihri bday~ plz forgive me for late wish (@_shae_s) July 16, 2023

Gosh! Its https://t.co/mzncljSXmM— Satya Nutella the mythological mouse (@satyanas) July 16, 2023

This is so good!!! https://t.co/ys9VvixEld— aloo chat (@BouncyRainDrop) July 15, 2023

THIS IS SO FUCKING COOL OH MY GOD NO WAYYYYYY https://t.co/9RoLsCmFTU— gaagni (@nutcutbakerr) July 15, 2023

omg this is soooo good https://t.co/76cBkFzEv9— ; (@zoyakipizza) July 16, 2023

Also Read: Hong Kong Residents Are Staring Uncomfortably at Smokers to Make Their City Tobacco-free

Meanwhile, earlier, Mumbai Police created awareness about road safety with a Brooklyn nine-nine pun. Mumbai police gave a little twist to one of its scenes featuring Jake Peralta and Captain Holt to make the public aware of road safety rules. On January 12, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a clip from the comedy series showing Jake Peralta and Captain Holt sitting in a car. Putting on his sunglasses despite being dark outside, Jake says, “Alright amigo, punch it,” but instead of ‘punching it’, Captain Holt puts on his seat belt.