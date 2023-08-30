Kabir-Aisha From DDD: Movie Buffs List Their Favourite On-screen Siblings on Raksha Bandhan

Rakshabandhan, the festival that celebrates love between siblings, is being celebrated today. This festival is a popular Hindu annual celebration. It marks the day of love and protection between brothers and sisters. However, with evolving times, now even sisters celebrate this festival by tying a rakhi on each other’s wrist. The idea behind tying that thread is to show the bond of love and protection for each other. To celebrate the festival on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, a user named ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ asked people about their favourite ‘oncreen’ siblings.

The annual #RakshaBandhan tweet is here!Who's your favourite onscreen sibling(s)? pic.twitter.com/5anwqHOzVx— Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) August 29, 2023

From Kabir and Aisha in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ to Aditi and Amit in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, netizens have never ending responses. “1) Isri Kaur and Milkha Singh 2) Shirley and Max Dias 3)Shiksha and Vijay Chauhan 4) Aditi and Amit Mahant,” wrote an ‘X’ user. Many people also shared images. Here are a few responses:

1) Isri Kaur and Milkha Singh2) Shirley and Max Dias3)Shiksha and Vijay Chauhan 4) Aditi and Amit Mahant pic.twitter.com/PIdDKMFsTm— BE Rojgar 2.0 (@berojgar301) August 29, 2023

Aditi and Amit from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na..— दिविर जैन (@divirj04) August 29, 2023

SRK & Aishwarya in Josh— Rajesh Sujan (@sujan_rajesh) August 29, 2023

Hare rama hare krishna - Dev anand & zeenat aman.Phoolon ka taaron ka….. — शैबा घिल्डियाल 🎶 👀 (@sh_solitude) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, as you may know, during festive times in India, many women choose to adorn their hands with ‘mehendi’, popularly known as ‘hena’. Mehendi vendors, during this time of the year, are lined up with customers. Amid all of this, a mehendi vendor took to Instagram and uploaded a video. It It is not just about a new design but also a very innovative way of collecting money. There is a QR code that has been made on the back of a girl’s hand. So, whenever a person scans the QR code using their phone, they are taken to the UPI portal from where money can be transferred. The video has been deemed as ‘Peak Digital India’ moment.

So now, sisters can demand money from their brothers right by scanning through the mehendi on their hands.