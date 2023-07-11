Kanpur Man Files Police Complaint Over Stolen Slippers; Know More

People usually tend to ignore petty footwear thefts outside places of worship. It is very common in India. Thefts like these happen on a daily basis. A strange case has surfaced from Kanpur, where a young man filed a police complaint because his slippers were stolen from outside a temple. It is a unique scenario because lodging a police complaint over stolen slippers is almost unheard of. According to reports, Kantilal Nigam, a resident of Dabauli area in Kanpur, lodged the complaint for his missing slippers. He had gone to the city’s famous Bhairav Baba temple to worship. He had left his slippers outside the temple. When he came back, he realised his new slippers were missing, so he searched for the slippers before lodging an e-FIR complaint. Reportedly, the man had to walk home barefoot.

The complaint filed by Kantilal Nigam stated, “I had bought new slippers two days ago. I come every Sunday to worship Bhairav Baba as Sunday is considered to be the auspicious day of Bhairav Baba’s darshan. It was when I came out of the temple, I found my new pair of slippers stolen. Later, I lodged an e-FIR as I believe the thief should not get away with it.”

According to an investigation officer, they are checking the CCTV footage of the temple cameras. They have registered the FIR under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. They have also asked for the bill of the purchase the man made for his slippers. They are in the process of tracing the thief.

In 2017, a man from Pune filed a similar complaint for his missing slippers. According to the complainant, the thieves came to rob his house but when they failed to do so, they stole his slippers. He filed a complaint because he wanted the accused to not get away with it.