Kanpur to Chennai: AI-generated Pics Reimagine Metros in Different Indian States

There is no limit in art and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has only proven this fact over and over again. With the coming of AI, artists know no bounds. AI has seen progress on an unprecedented scale. From writing original articles on any topic and clearing entrance exams on ChatGPT to creating artificial yet accurate images of imaginary circumstances, AI is making a mark everywhere. Now, artist named ‘Sahid’ took to his official Instagram handle and shared ‘Metros’ in different states of the country. He has already released two parts before and this is the third one.

This part included states like Kanpur, Kota, Surat, Haryana, Chennai, Chhattisgarh, and Kanyakumari. All of these images are created during MidJourney. In Kanpur, a person can be seen carrying stacks of ‘Vimal.’ In Haryana, many can be seen dressed in their usual attire, holding sticks, depicting the typical Haryanvi culture. However, in Chennai, which comes as the most interesting, actor Rajinikanth can be seen sitting inside the metro.

Here, have a look for yourself:

“Mond blowing….. The details AI know about our culture.. statewide trends … It’s super… Google has a lot of data but AI uses it very precisely..it’s awesome," commented an Instagram user. Many people were also shocked at the ‘apt representation.’

Meanwhile, the first series showcased the reimagined metro rail networks of Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, as well as states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala. In Kolkata, the metro was accompanied by the presence of a fish vendor, paying homage to the city’s love for seafood. On the other hand, the Gujarat edition featured a mouth-watering pile of dhoklas, a popular snack from the state. Mumbai’s iconic vada pav, a delectable street food staple, made a prominent appearance.

Similarly, in the second part, the artist focused on metro networks in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and states like Odisha, Kashmir, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The Hyderabad metro was transformed into a culinary paradise. Nagpur showed its famous oranges. Also, in Bihar, the images depicted piles of littis in the hands of a vendor.