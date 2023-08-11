Karan Johar Slammed For His 'Obsession' With Alia Bhatt As He Praises Her At IFF, Melbourne

Karan Johar is being trolled once again on social media and the reason is not unknown. Once again, it is for his obsession with Alia Bhatt. A video which is currently circulating on Reddit shows Karan praising Alia endlessly for her performance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ What has upset people is Karan’s big words for Alia despite Ranveer being the one to steal the limelight in the movie. The video is from his conversation with Rajeev Masand at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

Karan deems Alia as an ‘outstanding artist’ as he continues to say good things for her. “Despite Ranveer overshadowing Alia, papajo never misses an opportunity to praise her,” wrote the Reddit user while uploading the video. This is not the first time that Karan is being trolled for this. People on social media are tired of Karan’s obsession with Alia and it has been evident multiple times before.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

“I wish everyone gets an “emotional launch" and a “professional launch,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Alia will be shoved down our throats until her own daughter is launched by him.” One Reddit user mentioned, “Dharma Masand interviewing Dharma Johar to yet again hype Dharma Bhatt.”

Meanwhile, earlier Karan was trolled for the same when during his chat with Kriti Sanon about competition with her contemporaries at Koffee With Karan, he mentioned that Alia Bhatt is called the best actor in the country. Even though Kriti had a nice answer to the question, netizens were massively trolling Karan for purposely taking Alia’s name. “Karan johar needs to watch more films also not only films featuring Alia Bhatt this is terrible," wrote a Twitter user.