Karnataka Auto Driver's 'Message' for Non-Kannada Speakers Gets Thumbs Down on Twitter

An image which is currently going viral has sparked outrage among people on social media. The image is that of an auto in Karnataka with a message that no one expected to see. Twitter user ‘Roshan Rai’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the auto. With this, he mentioned how regional pride should not be used to ill treat people. The message on the auto states how everyone should know Kannada since they are in Karnataka. The uploader has deemed it as ‘Xenophobia of the highest order’.

Also Read: ‘7 LPA Govt Job or 50 LPA Private’: Woman’s Sarcastic Query Will Remind You of Quora

“You are in Karnataka, learn Kannada. Don’t show your attitude, you f*****. You have come to beg here,” read the message. The video, uploaded a few minutes ago, has gathered over 8K views.

Here, have a look for yourself:

This is Xenophobia of the highest order, Regional pride cannot be used as a justification for treating people from other states as 3rd class citizens. pic.twitter.com/GEbQdNyuXK— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 24, 2023

“And I will never understand how can they have pride in this poor infrastructure and absurdly high priced city,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is unacceptable.”

Also Read: Woman’s CV With 13 Years of Experience as ‘Homemaker’ Goes Viral on LinkedIn, Internet Reacts

This comes in just when the much-publicised “Kannada Language Comprehensive Development BiIl, 2022" is expected to be passed by next week. This is being done to promote Kannada. Karnataka’s Kannada and culture minister V Sunil Kumar, while speaking to News18, said that the bill that was tabled in September last year will help “promote and safeguard this rich south Indian language". He further mentioned that despite several warnings and over 300 circulars issued to implement Kannada as a language of communication, no heed was paid. This bill will help bringing in law.