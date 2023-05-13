CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: BJP Vs Congress But These Memes Are the Real Winner

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: BJP Vs Congress But These Memes Are the Real Winner

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Read jokes and memes flooding social media on who will the winner be: BJP or Congress?

Curated By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:54 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka Elections 2023 Results: Funny memes take over social media on Karnataka Election Day.

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Will BJP rule Karnataka or will Congress emerge victorious? That’s the burning question that has woken up social media rather early on a lazy Saturday. Since the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly poll began at 8 am, hashtag #VoteCounting began trending far and wide on Twitter India as netizens joined their own election duty to provide some much-needed relief and laughter. The current trends show the opposition Congress in Karnataka is currently ahead of the ruling party BJP but you are here for memes right? Right. The meme trends show the social media users uniting on Read More

May 13, 2023 10:35 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Trust Cricket to Make a Cameo Even in Elections

IPL fever is real. Whose side are you on: Gambhir or Kohli?

May 13, 2023 10:26 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: A Glance into the Monochrome Past

All of us looking at the vote count right now but on social media.

May 13, 2023 10:03 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Meme Galore on Social Media

Are you also glued to your television sets?

Read more

microblogging site to break the ice and leave behind the rivalry for the day. Many shared hilarious memes of them sat on the couch and staring at their television sets as the counting witnesses see-saw of votes between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru folks on Twitter weren’t too impressed as the low voter turnout earlier baffled them. In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.

Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.

Fortunately for all of us, the memes turnout on social media won’t leave you disappointed as we bring you all the live action from the funny folks on the Internet. All the live funny reactions, memes, viral videos on the Internet for Karnataka Elections you are looking for are here in one place and trust us, you wouldn’t want to blink because this is the only space you need to peep to have all the laughs and giggles while political parties lock horns to grab the coveted throne.

