Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: BJP Vs Congress But These Memes Are the Real Winner

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
682/1420
|278
|169
|94
|26
|115
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|16
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/199
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
158/199
|65
|53
|21
|9
|10
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/544
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
305/544
|128
|119
|29
|15
|14
Live now
Curated By: Anurag Verma
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:54 IST
Karnataka, India
Karnataka Assembly Election Result Reactions: Will BJP rule Karnataka or will Congress emerge victorious? That’s the burning question that has woken up social media rather early on a lazy Saturday. Since the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly poll began at 8 am, hashtag #VoteCounting began trending far and wide on Twitter India as netizens joined their own election duty to provide some much-needed relief and laughter. The current trends show the opposition Congress in Karnataka is currently ahead of the ruling party BJP but you are here for memes right? Right. The meme trends show the social media users uniting on Read More
IPL fever is real. Whose side are you on: Gambhir or Kohli?
This is how the result would seem to a true kannadiga cricket lover. #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/H7kBmVm8CM
— Azy (@AzyConTroll_) May 13, 2023
All of us looking at the vote count right now but on social media.
1977 :: Election Results of Lok Sabha Polls Being Displayed pic.twitter.com/p8NNwdDyF7
— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 13, 2023
Are you also glued to your television sets?
Every karnataka house today pic.twitter.com/286Orv9uq6
— ಧ್ರುವತಾರೆ (@madhuTweets__) May 13, 2023
Meanwhile, Bengaluru folks on Twitter weren’t too impressed as the low voter turnout earlier baffled them. In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.
Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.
Fortunately for all of us, the memes turnout on social media won’t leave you disappointed as we bring you all the live action from the funny folks on the Internet. All the live funny reactions, memes, viral videos on the Internet for Karnataka Elections you are looking for are here in one place and trust us, you wouldn’t want to blink because this is the only space you need to peep to have all the laughs and giggles while political parties lock horns to grab the coveted throne.