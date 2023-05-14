Karnataka Elections: Man Gets 'Siddaramaiah CM' Tattoo Inked On His Chest, Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a supporter who got a tattoo of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. The man can be seen with a tattoo inked on his chest that read, “Siddaramaiah CM." This comes in as Congress leaders and workers started celebrating the huge victory for the party. News agency ANI took to its official Twitter handle and uploaded the video. “Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections," read the caption.

Few men can be seen on his side as they are showing off the tattoo. As the camera zooms, one can see a tattoo which reads, “Siddaramaiah CM." Here, have a look for yourself:

#WATCH | Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections pic.twitter.com/fiu0JiFZ4T— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has gathered over 37K views. “Quite strategically placed," wrote a Twitter user as she made a hilarious remark. Another person wrote, “Craze of siddaramaiah."

Meanwhile, outgoing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has accepted anti-incumbency as one of the reasons behind the BJP’s defeat in the state. He mentioned how anti-incumbency played a major role in the defeat, along with many other factors. He clarified, “it cannot be considered as a defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is not limited to Karnataka and had only come for campaigning."

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will keep a meeting to decide on the new chief minister of Karnataka on Sunday at 5:30 pm. While everyone awaits a name, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah’s camp is making efforts to gather support from several MLAs. This is being done to back his candidacy for the CM post.