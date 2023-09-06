Can You Answer The Rs 7 Crore Question That Made KBC Contestant Quit The Show?

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic and longest-running show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, has finally found its first Crorepati. Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old from Khalra in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, achieved this remarkable feat on the popular quiz show. This exciting moment took place on Teacher’s Day, which added a special touch to his win. Jaskaran successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question, but when faced with the final round worth Rs 7 crore, he decided to play it safe and chose to quit the game, over the uncertainty of the answer.

Wondering what the question was? Well, Big B asked the contestant— “According to Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse?" The multiple-choice options included A - Kshemadhurti, B - Dharmadatta, C - Mitadhvaja and D - Prabhanjana. The correct answer, which could have secured Jaskaran Singh a whopping Rs 7 crore prize, was option D - Prabhanjana. However, Jaskaran decided to quit the game.

For the Rs 1 crore question, host Amitabh Bachchan asked, “Who was the Viceroy of India when the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi?" The options were A - Lord Curzon, B - Lord Hardinge, C - Lord Minto and D - Lord Read Reading.

In a bold move, Jaskaran, who wasn’t sure about the answer, decided to use the double-dip lifeline. However, Amitabh Bachchan cautioned him that if he proceeded with this lifeline, he wouldn’t be able to quit the game. Not thinking about the risk, Jaskaran went ahead and used the lifeline. Surprisingly, in his first attempt he chose option B “Lord Hardinge" which turned out to be the correct answer.

Jaskaran Singh shared his inspiring journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, revealing that he is one of the few graduates from his village in Punjab. He is currently preparing for his first attempt at the UPSC entrance exam scheduled for next year. Jaskaran expressed his gratitude towards his father, who managed to arrange a plane ticket worth Rs 10,000 for him to travel to Mumbai for the show’s audition. He stated that he intends to give his prize money to his father, as the amount will be the first paycheck of his life.

In an interview with ETimes, Jaskaran expressed his excitement and shared that he had been attempting to participate in the show for the past four years. Whenever he saw someone win Rs 1 crore on the show, he would replay that moment, hoping to achieve it someday. Jaskaran was thrilled that his dream had finally become a reality as he won the prize he always desired.