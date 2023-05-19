Kaviya Maran's Happy Face After Heinrich Klaasen's 100 in SRH vs RCB Gave Twitter a Sigh of Relief

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen showcased his remarkable batting prowess during the IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), delivering an impressive maiden IPL century. Despite joining the crease at number 4 with SRH struggling at 28 runs for the loss of two wickets within the powerplay, Klaasen wasted no time and unleashed a fierce onslaught on the bowlers. Although Klaasen’s century was somewhat overshadowed by RCB’s star Virat Kohli, who also scored a hundred to secure victory for his team that evening, it was SRH owner Kaviya Marana’s uncharacteristically joyful expression after Klaasen’s milestone that garnered attention on Twitter, offering a moment of relief amidst an otherwise forgettable night for SRH.

Kavya Maran after Klassen's century pic.twitter.com/sMWBl1vjlT— Abhay (@abhaysrivastavv) May 18, 2023

Kavya Maran look so happy after Henrich Klassen masterclass Ton. pic.twitter.com/arjKR9OMwV— Sneha Singh Chandel (@sneha_raj15) May 18, 2023

Finally Kavya would be happy that she bought Klassen. pic.twitter.com/Tkw4xXQ5Kv— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) May 18, 2023

Kavya Maran happy face after Klassen hundred. She deserved this smile after a strong team but …#SRHvsRCB #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/3H0seLKBeI— Silly Context (@sillycontext) May 18, 2023

Despite enduring a challenging season in the IPL, Kaviya has remained resilient, with her often somber expression in the stands evoking empathy from fans. While she had to accept the bitter reality of a defeat against Kohli and Faf du Plessis’ exceptional performances, fans found solace in the rare sight of Kaviya finally wearing a smile. The home team at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium suffered an 8-wicket loss on Thursday, but the small consolation of seeing their CEO’s happiness brought a sense of contentment to the supporters.

As Kohli reached his century in a spectacular manner, hitting a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s delivery in the fourth ball of the 18th over, Kaviya’s reaction added an intriguing element to the scene. While Kohli celebrated the milestone with a wide, satisfied smile, his RCB teammates paid tribute to his greatness by bowing down to the “King" in a heartwarming display from the dugout. Amidst these captivating moments, Kaviya’s expressions drew attention. Although she applauded Kohli’s achievement, her disappointment was unmistakably visible on her face, hinting at the challenges her team had faced in the match.

Overall, the experience proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for both Kaviya and the fans, evoking a strong sense of empathy once again.