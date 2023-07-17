Ken's Mushy Message For Barbie On Iconic Texas Mural Takes Social Media By Storm

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is generating immense buzz with its unique promotional strategies. The film’s marketing team has left no stone unturned and has used all sorts of creative methods to engage audiences’ attention. One such activity took place in Austin, US, where a famous mural on the side of Jo’s Coffee was transformed into a heartfelt message from Ken to Barbie. The reworked mural displayed the words, “Barbie, I love you so much. –Ken." The videos and pictures from the location quickly went viral, further fuelling excitement for the movie.

A user sharing the picture, wrote, “Barbie marketing team cannot be stopped.”

Barbie marketing team cannot be stopped pic.twitter.com/csPTrxhcj8— caroline baniewicz (@carolinebano) July 17, 2023

As reported by the Austin American Statesman, team Barbie distributed pink cowboy hats to the attendees, creating a fun atmosphere. The event featured a special performance by Melody DanceFit, who entertained the crowd with Barbie-style dance routines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melody Afkami (@melody_dancefit)

Barbie & Ken are taking over Austin’s iconic “i love you so much” mural! Today through Sunday pose with Ken’s profession of love 🩷 at Jo’s Coffee on South Congress. #BarbieTheMovie opens in theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/sMshm61kgP— Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Jo’s Coffee joined in the celebration by offering Barbie-themed beverages, including the refreshing Malibu Jo’s strawberry coconut lemonade and the delightful Malibu Sunset, a strawberry coconut frozen lemonade.

Reportedly, Fairmont Austin is also celebrating the release of the Barbie movie. As a show of support, the hotel will illuminate its exterior with pink lights. Additionally, they will host a series of Barbie-themed events.

Warner Bros and Airbnb recently joined hands to offer Barbie fans a unique and unforgettable experience. The collaboration includes the listing of a real-life Barbie mansion in Malibu, where guests can step into the world of beloved doll. What’s even more exciting is that the stay at the mansion will be completely free of charge for two lucky guests on July 21 and July 22. However, guests will need to cover their own travel expenses.

Many brands too collaborated with the production and launched exclusive Barbie-themed collections. The team has also partnered with Xbox, as they have introduced limited edition pink consoles and controllers.

As the release date approaches, fans are filled with excitement to finally watch the long-awaited Barbie movie on the big screen. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie features an impressive cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, and Will Ferrell, among other notable actors.