Kentucky Woman ‘Celebrates’ Her Mugshots on Instagram, ‘Queen of Chaos’ Goes Viral

A former student from East Kentucky University has been making headlines after her mugshots went viral on social media. Deemed as “Queen of Chaos,” Rayanna Belle Brock is just 23-years-old and has been arrested 11 times for various offences. These bizarre shots have been featured on an Instagram handle called, ‘mugshawty,’. It shows some of the collection of her 11 mugshots, spanning the past five years. She has been arrested multiple times for offences like shoplifting in 2018 to terror-related crimes in 2020. She was also arrested in 2023 for stealing a firearm.

The most recent mugshot shows Rayanna smiling widely with dyed blond hair . She can be seen in an orange prison jumpsuit after being arrested for terroristic threatening in 2020.

In some of her recent posts, she can be seen expressing gratitude to a friend who helped her during tough times. She wrote, “In the June 13 Facebook post. This man took me in when I was literally at rock bottom and he honestly saved me from taking my own life. I had burnt about every bridge I ever had but he was still there for me. If it wasn’t for him I would’ve been sleeping on the streets many times but he never turned me away and always did what he could for me whether that was feeding my little ass, letting me take a shower, or just crashing at his place cause I had no where to go. I am so proud of him.”

Here are a few posts that went viral:

Sometimes, she jumps into the comments on all of her mugshots and it seems like she enjoys the attention. “Y’all it’s me again I’m just happy to be here honestly,” she states on one post.