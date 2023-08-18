CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Kerala Man Arrested For Disguising Himself As A Woman, Recording Women In Washroom
2-MIN READ

Kerala Man Arrested For Disguising Himself As A Woman, Recording Women In Washroom

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 19:21 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place at Lulu Mall in Kochi. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The incident took place at Lulu Mall in Kochi. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An IT professional from Kerala was caught red-handed for entering a women's restroom in a mall and recording videos on his mobile phone.

In a shocking video making rounds on social media, a recent incident that took place at Lulu Mall in Kochi has come to light. The video shows a young man, wearing a black burqa, being questioned by two other men who are also holding him by his wrist. The video also shows a number of onlookers surrounding the man in question. A few seconds into the video, the burqa-clad man is shown trying to hide his face and later being escorted out of the scene by a group of men. The man wearing a burqa has been identified as a 23-year-old IT professional.

He was apprehended by the police for allegedly entering a women’s restroom while wearing a burqa and secretly recording videos using his phone. The accused, who works in a well-known IT company, Infopark, confessed to pretending to be a woman by wearing a burqa and entering the women’s washroom. He also explained that he had placed his mobile phone inside a small cardboard box with a hole for the camera lens. He revealed that he had attached it discreetly to the door, as reported by The News Minute.

Take a look at the video:

After successfully setting up the camera, the individual exited the restroom and started roaming near the entrance. However, his suspicious behaviour did not go unnoticed. Security guards at the mall promptly alerted the local police, who arrived on the scene to investigate the matter.

As per the latest information, the accused man’s burqa and mobile phone were seized as evidence. An ongoing investigation aims to know whether he had engaged in similar acts in other locations prior to this incident. The accused, who holds a degree in B.Tech, has been charged with offences under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The New Indian Express informs that he faces charges under section 354(C), which pertains to the crime of voyeurism, and section 419, related to impersonation, of the IPC. Furthermore, he is accused under Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act. He has also been sent into judicial custody for 14 days.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. viral
  3. kerala
first published:August 18, 2023, 19:21 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 19:21 IST