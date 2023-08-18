Kerala Man Arrested For Disguising Himself As A Woman, Recording Women In Washroom

In a shocking video making rounds on social media, a recent incident that took place at Lulu Mall in Kochi has come to light. The video shows a young man, wearing a black burqa, being questioned by two other men who are also holding him by his wrist. The video also shows a number of onlookers surrounding the man in question. A few seconds into the video, the burqa-clad man is shown trying to hide his face and later being escorted out of the scene by a group of men. The man wearing a burqa has been identified as a 23-year-old IT professional.

He was apprehended by the police for allegedly entering a women’s restroom while wearing a burqa and secretly recording videos using his phone. The accused, who works in a well-known IT company, Infopark, confessed to pretending to be a woman by wearing a burqa and entering the women’s washroom. He also explained that he had placed his mobile phone inside a small cardboard box with a hole for the camera lens. He revealed that he had attached it discreetly to the door, as reported by The News Minute.

Take a look at the video:

Kerala techie arrested for planting camera in Kochi mall's women's bathroomPolice arrested Abhimanyu (23) for trying to place a camera in the washroom of Lulu Mall, Kochi, Kerala The mobile camera was placed inside the washroom after wearing a Burqa. pic.twitter.com/oJ39qEGfzC — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 17, 2023

After successfully setting up the camera, the individual exited the restroom and started roaming near the entrance. However, his suspicious behaviour did not go unnoticed. Security guards at the mall promptly alerted the local police, who arrived on the scene to investigate the matter.

As per the latest information, the accused man’s burqa and mobile phone were seized as evidence. An ongoing investigation aims to know whether he had engaged in similar acts in other locations prior to this incident. The accused, who holds a degree in B.Tech, has been charged with offences under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The New Indian Express informs that he faces charges under section 354(C), which pertains to the crime of voyeurism, and section 419, related to impersonation, of the IPC. Furthermore, he is accused under Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act. He has also been sent into judicial custody for 14 days.