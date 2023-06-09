Kerala Student Writes An Apology Letter For Listening to Music While Bathing, Sparks Anger Online

In what comes as a strange incident, a female student at an engineering college in Kerala had her phone confiscated for allegedly listening to music while taking a bath. According to a Reddit post which has now gone viral, the phone was confiscated by her warden. The student is from Amal Jyothi College of Engineering. She had to write a letter of apology in order to get her phone back. This has caused widespread anger online. Many people on Reddit can be seen criticising the college and its strict rules and regulations.

“I sincerely apologise for hearing songs in my phone while having bath and this won’t happen again. I kindly request you to return my phone as I have important works and project to complete,” read the letter.

Here, have a look at the viral post.

Not just this but a student from another college in Kerala commented saying that they had to pay a fine for laughing. “I hail from Vimal Jyothi.. I can totally relate to this we had a fine for laughing. Dude at least you were listening to music.. I got a fine for using the toilet at I guess around 8 or 9pm as it was study time . This is no longer a joke and unlike medical students our strikes never get much reach. Soon classes will start and exams will come, our beloved media will no longer will be interested. This girls needs justice.. no one will take away their lives just like that.”

This did not go well with a certain section of people on the social media website. “Parents have a share of blame as well. Most of them would like the administration to take up harsh disciplinary measures against their kids. Secondly, the convent run hostels have a long tradition of unwanted authoritarian actions, such that these hostels are basically akin to modern day moderate security prisons,” wrote a Reddit user.

