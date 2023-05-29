Kerala’s Famous Elephant Arikomban Spotted In Tamil Nadu

An elephant named Arikomban is on a search to find its way back home. Over the past several months the gigantic animal has made headlines for its spotting in several parts of Kerala. On Saturday, the elephant appeared in the Cubum town of Tamil Nadu, bordering Kerala. Even though attempts of translocating Arikomban have been made in the past, nothing has come to fruition. Indian Forest Service (IFS) office Susanta Nanda shared a video of the animal passing through the town while sharing his story.

According to him, the elephant has walked over 40 km in the past few days to return to their home. The clip showcases Arikomban passing through narrow residential streets with a belt chained around his neck. “Arikomban in the streets. We have failed this magnificent creature. It was translocated. But intelligent as they are, elephants have the tendency to return to their home. It’s simply following its inner urge. Already travelled 40plus km in the last 4 days towards it home,” the IFS officer wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Susanta Nanda condemned the media for calling Arikomban a ‘rogue’ animal. The officer urged people to follow its battle of survival to highlight why development and conservation cannot go hand-in-hand. “What pains is the hype in media terming it ‘Rogue’? It’s neither savage nor destructive. It’s fighting its battle for survival. And sadly termed rogue now by many. Follow his story to know why development & conservation can’t happen at the same time in the same place,” he added.

Reacting to the post, a user said that the situation has been caused by constant encroachment of forest land.

A person shared a story of another elephant who met a similar fate.

Another user said the forest department should take necessary action so that the animals can live in their own habitat.

What happened to Arikomban?

Arikomban was relocated to the Periyar tiger reserve from Idduki’s Chinnakanal after Kerala High Court’s order last month. However, the tusker continued to travel from the spot where it was released and covered kilometres of distance to reach Tamil Nadu’s Cumbuum where it was last spotted.