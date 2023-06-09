Kerala's Poovar To Odisha's Jirang, 5 Most Beautiful Villages In India

Metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are some of the busiest places in India. But far away from the city noise, there are a few villages that are tranquil and let you take a breath of fresh air. These beautiful villages in India are the epitome of calmness and are close to nature which will make you want to live here forever. Let us take a look at five of the most beautiful villages in India.

Mawlynnong

Mawlynnong is in Meghalaya and is situated in the East Khasi Hills and is considered to be one of the cleanest villages not just in India but in Asia. It has earned the title of “God’s Own Garden". The village is dotted with fruit orchards and has streams passing through, with swaying palms and scenic mountain ranges. The most famous Nohwet Living Root Bridge is found here which is an important part of Khasi architecture.

Khimsar

Khimsar village in Rajasthan is surrounded by sand with a lake in the centre of the village. It is also called Khimsar Sand Dunes village. The village is known for hosting the Nagaur festival which attracts people from near and faraway places. It is also known for its Jain Temples, Sachiya Mata Temple, Khimsar Fort and Dhawa Doli Wildlife Sanctuary, among other attractions. Khimsar is located about 100 kilometres away from Jodhpur and makes for an ideal destination for desert safari.

Poovar

Located in the serene backwaters of Kerala, with the Arabian Sea on one side and the Ghats on the other, Poovar is a tropical paradise for tourists. With the golden beach, the deep blue ocean, the sparkling backwaters and stunning sunsets, you will be enveloped in lush green nature, making Poovar an ideal place to unwind.

Zuluk

Zuluk is located in Sikkim and is nestled at the foot of the lower Himalayas. It captures the panoramic view of the Himalayan mountain range. The tranquil and tiny village has an Indian Army base there and is surrounded by untamed forests. You can reconnect with nature and find many animals and birds which include deer, Himalayan bears, Red Panda, pheasants and others.

Jirang

Jirang is Odisha’s Little Tibet as it offered refuge to Tibetan settlers after the invasion of China in Tibet in 1959. The major attraction of the place is Padmasambhava Monastery or Jirang Monastery. It is extremely clean and very peaceful. You will be treated to the view of Eastern Ghats which adds a charismatic quotient to the place.