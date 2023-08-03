Kid Gets Stuck In Washing Machine Dryer While Playing, Firefighters Rescue Him

Young children always require additional attention and care from their parents due to their unpredictable, fickle and curious nature about everything around them. Parents must remain cautious all the time as even the slightest carelessness from their kids can lead to serious accidents. Recently, a viral video on social media showcased a small child facing trouble while at play.

The video, shared by Dailymirror on Instagram, depicts two firefighters trying to rescue a young child trapped inside a washing machine’s dryer. The caption reads, “Firefighters rescued a child who got stuck in a washing machine. The child was completely unharmed after climbing into the drying dum." Check out the video here:

washing machine

According to reports, the toddler was playing when he accidentally entered the dryer of theand got his entire body stuck inside it when his mother’s attention was momentarily diverted. The boy started crying when he got stuck and upon hearing his cries, his mother rushed over only to be horrified by the sight of her child trapped in the small washing machine.

Despite her numerous attempts to free her baby from the dryer, she eventually dialled the helpline number, described the situation, and requested immediate assistance. Two firefighters promptly responded to the distress call and after hours of hard work, they successfully rescued the baby from the dryer. The condition of the child and the puzzling manner in which he got stuck left the rescue crew astonished.

Once the video surfaced on social media, it garnered 3.7 million views and sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some sympathised with the mother, acknowledging how quickly a life-or-death situation can arise, while others criticised her for what they perceived as irresponsible behaviour towards her child.

One user wrote, “Poor mom, turn away for one minute, and it’s a life-or-death situation." Another viewer expressed concern, “Irresponsible mother, the way that child is folded too tightly. It’s amazing he didn’t suffocate. This is so scary. That age moves so freaking fast. Mom should always keep an eye on her child." One user posted humorously, “Kids will drive you crazy."