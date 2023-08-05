Kid's Viral Wedding Prank Leaves Guests Confused And Twitter Laughing

It was a quacky situation for this family who left their 5-year-old kid loosely monitored at a wedding with 100 tiny duck toys. The notorious munchkin spent his entire day hiding the miniature models inside the wedding guests’ bags and pockets. But little did the family know they were about to witness a “duck penetration" on a large scale. After their ceremony was over and everyone went back home, the family’s WhatsApp group was flooded with messages about finding mysterious ducks in their luggage. Amusingly, even the bride and groom fell prey to the kid’s funny gimmicks.

The 5-year-old’s aunt who gifted the tiny ducks to the boy shares the memorable wedding story in a viral thread on Twitter leaving users to break out in a massive fit of laughter. “At my sister’s wedding, I gave my 5-year-old nephew a bag of 100 tiny ducks. He spent the day hiding them all in people’s bags and pockets. For the last week, the WhatsApp group is just confusing people finding ducks. The ducks even made it to Morocco with the bride & groom," the aunt wrote while explaining the hilarious story.

In a series of tweets, the aunt also shared photographs of the confused relatives who procured the miniature toys. “They stowed away on a ferry and made it to the Isle of Man," she added.

Notably, the ducks were even discovered during the wedding but unbeknownst of what’s about to occur the attendees didn’t pay any heed to the situation. “They were found at the wedding, but no one recognized the scale of the duck army at the time," the aunt explained.

If that wasn’t enough, the toys even made it to Kent and Wales. While an uncle found one in his jacket, another auntie, “found them in her bag and now they live at work."

The memorable and wholesome wedding story has made many social media users feel delighted. While some called the duck toys “One of the most joyful gifts ever." Many praised the aunt for giving the best present to the 5-year-old. A user commented, “It’s such a fun idea. I may have to borrow it."

Another agreed, “This is such an awesome idea! Off to buy ducks for my cousin’s wedding."

One more added, “This is such a fun and creative wedding surprise that will continue to spread love and joy even after the wedding is over."

The ducks on tour have garnered the attention of more than 2.8 million viewers on Twitter.