Kili And Neema Paul’s Lip-Sync Video Of Adipurush’s Ram Siya Ram Is A Hit

Internet sensations Kili and Neema Paul have yet again seized the spotlight with their recent post. The duo have been garnering praise for lip-synching the song Ram Siya Ram from upcoming film Adipurush. In the caption, Kili expressed his excitement, exclaiming, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hind. Let me see you all in the comments." The duo’s awe-spiring performance even caught the attention of singer Sachet Tandon, who originally crooned the song for the film. Tandon was clearly impressed, as he left a comment, “Wow," accompanied by a heart emoji. Interestingly, the video has already garnered over 7 million views. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

More comments poured in, reflecting the viewers’ enthusiasm and appreciation for Kili Paul and Neema’s video. One user expressed, “You just stole every Sanatani’s hearts. Jai Shree Ram." Another user suggested, “I think the Indian government should give India citizenship now for both of you." One more chimed in: “Wow, happy to see this kind of video from you."

A user couldn’t contain their excitement and exclaimed, “Goosebumps." One fan shared their sentiment, “My always favorite song. Jay Shree Ram. Dil ko sukun milta hai yeh song sun kar. (Listening to this song brings peace to the heart)."

Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush is based on the famous Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be portraying the character of Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Earlier, the talented content creators delighted their audience by sharing a video of themselves singing Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan. Their rendition of the song added a unique touch and garnered appreciation from their followers. Their Indian fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

In October of last year, Kili Paul had the opportunity to visit Mumbai and interact with numerous film and television personalities. He also met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the two had a whole lot of fun together at an event. Interestingly, Kili even made an appearance in the Bigg Boss house.