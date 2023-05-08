King Charles III Coronation: Moments From Ceremony Turn into Instant Memes on Twitter

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday took place in the presence of 100 global leaders and a TV audience of millions. As the over 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown was placed on Charles’ head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, people from across the world zoomed in and predictably, meme material was found. As with everything else involving the British royals, Indians on social media had a field day making the standard “return the Kohinoor" jokes.

Charles III’s coronation took place at the Westminster Abbey, where he sat on a 14th-century throne. The Coronation Chair or King Edward’s chair contains the Stone of Destiny. The British royals have plenty of fans as well as critics on social media, so there was no dearth of memes. From Charles himself, the other royals like William, Kate Middleton and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to Katy Perry trying to find her seat, everyone was meme-d.

this could’ve been an email pic.twitter.com/kwQlW1cH7T— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 6, 2023

“Deeply humbled to announce some professional news.” pic.twitter.com/hd6t4qv3d9— Ben Golub 🇺🇦 (@ben_golub) May 6, 2023

Bringing your dad both screwdrivers because you don’t know what he’s talking about. pic.twitter.com/rYHmybvv7j— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) May 7, 2023

Major “fight in the car” energy from all four of them. pic.twitter.com/khPLl4WFip— My Royalty Account (@BurnerRoyalty) May 6, 2023

This was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VsWKPWSOUX— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 6, 2023

“So Princess Anne, you have one mission. Just sit right in front of Harry with a massive red feather on top of your hat. Perfect. Nailed it. Mission accomplished.”#Coronation pic.twitter.com/HGRIqHXN9k— James Melville (@JamesMelville) May 6, 2023

Whatever you think of the monarchy I hope we can all wish them well on their mission to destroy the Death Star #Coronation pic.twitter.com/bLWyJQbQ5X— Hunter Kayfabe Tweeter (@HunterCrowder6) May 6, 2023

Every single photo I've seen so far of the #Coronation looks like someone lowkey regretting doing a faith build in Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/epQ0b6ymGg— Songbird (@SongbirdN7) May 7, 2023

how i feel when my paper gets 1 citation #Coronation pic.twitter.com/y9OeyDczuz— Robert Lepenies (@RobertLepenies) May 6, 2023

Fantastic job from #PennyMourdant as she carried the “Kebab Of State” for the entire ceremony..Definitely a future PM 🇬🇧 #Coronation #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/eZMVh4pYOt— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) May 6, 2023

Whether you’re a fan of the royals or not, these memes are a serve.

