CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » King Charles III Coronation: Moments From Ceremony Turn into Instant Memes on Twitter
2-MIN READ

King Charles III Coronation: Moments From Ceremony Turn into Instant Memes on Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:11 IST

London

King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Credits: Reuters)

King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Credits: Reuters)

King Charles III coronation: From William, Kate to Katy Perry, everyone and everything at the royal ceremony delivered memes for Twitter.

King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday took place in the presence of 100 global leaders and a TV audience of millions. As the over 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown was placed on Charles’ head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, people from across the world zoomed in and predictably, meme material was found. As with everything else involving the British royals, Indians on social media had a field day making the standard “return the Kohinoor" jokes.

Charles III’s coronation took place at the Westminster Abbey, where he sat on a 14th-century throne. The Coronation Chair or King Edward’s chair contains the Stone of Destiny. The British royals have plenty of fans as well as critics on social media, so there was no dearth of memes. From Charles himself, the other royals like William, Kate Middleton and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to Katy Perry trying to find her seat, everyone was meme-d.

RELATED STORIES

Whether you’re a fan of the royals or not, these memes are a serve.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. King Charles III
  2. King Charles III Coronation
  3. memes
  4. TV Trending
first published:May 08, 2023, 08:08 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 08:11 IST