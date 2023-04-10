King's Guard Screams at Woman Outside Buckingham Palace, Viral Video Sparks Debate

The moment when a King’s Guard shouted at a woman attempting to take a photo with him has been going viral on the Internet. Outside the Buckingham Palace, the woman in question tried posed and smiled while someone else presumably attempted to take her picture with the King’s Guard. When she came in contact with him, he abruptly yelled, “Do not touch the King’s Life Guard!" The woman seemed taken aback by the interaction.

As per Londontopia, the King’s Guard are allowed to shout warnings at tourists who touch them. If a tourist should act aggressively, the Guard are also allowed to present their bayonets to them. Regardless, a debate has broken out on Twitter over the Guard’s behaviour with the woman.

Okay hear me outOn the one hand I really hate monarchistsOn the other hand I really REALLY hate tourists So the King's Guard is in the right here https://t.co/Xt0gnsaWPe — Socialist Revolutionary Party Chairman Heisenberg (@muskparticles) April 9, 2023

I'm fine treating members of the King's Guard, for whom there are special laws where they are legally allowed to kill and not get charged for it, as if they're subhuman. Anyone who'd take that job is a wrong un. https://t.co/a9M0uLPMw5— Felicity ️‍⚧️ ♀️ (@Tranarchic) April 9, 2023

Every guide books/travel guides ever printed have infos on how it is best not to bother/touch/come near The Queen's (now King's) guard! If you think he is a tourist attractions (as some do on the comments), then the joke is on you (Google it, Wiki it, Lonely Planet it - it's not…— ARN_is _NIE (@ARNisNIE) April 8, 2023

this is so dumb like the king's guard is literally a tourist attraction, the fuck is he guarding with that sword and silly hat be serious https://t.co/mbGCrIVBfm— ezio (@maryonacross) April 9, 2023

I'm sorry. I know Brits love the pomp and all that but these guys always look completely silly when they shout at tourists for existing around them.LOL "DO NOT TOUCH THE KING'S LIFE GUARD!"…refers to himself in the third person. https://t.co/UL49jAZpjk — Dr. Waitman Beorn (now "slippery" apparently) (@waitmanb) April 8, 2023

Why the hell would you put your arm a person, let alone a King's Guard, like they're just a prop?? https://t.co/csN75WO4c9— Modern Monarchy (@_ModernMonarchy) April 8, 2023

Which side of the debate are you on?

