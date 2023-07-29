Kisses Are Old School, This Couple Seals Wedding With Skydiving

Love knows no bounds. And, not many would disagree with this. For this newly married couple, it seems love is all about adventure, thrill and excitement. The couple decided to mark the new beginning of their lives with skydiving. Well, not just that. The guests at the wedding also took part in the adventure. The adrenaline-filled event not only celebrated their love but also became an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

The video showcased a newlywed couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, exchanging vows on the edge of a cliff. Upon completing their wedding ceremony, they held hands tightly and geared up for the big show. Amidst cheering and laughter, the pair, accompanied by their guests, took the exhilarating leap of skydiving to commemorate the joyous occasion.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La libreta morada | Mariana (@lalibretamorada)

The bride and groom can be seen adorned in their wedding attire as they made their way to the cliff’s edge. Notably, all participants in this unique wedding celebration were equipped with proper safety gear, ensuring their well-being.

From the outset, it seems that this couple’s love is rooted in their shared passion for adventure and the thrill of pushing boundaries. The excitement was palpable as family and friends geared up for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, creating a bond that transcended traditional wedding guest dynamics.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named, La Libreta Morada. Accompanying the post, read a beautiful caption that reflects the spirit of the event, stating, “We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with their admirable thoughts. They expressed their reactions to this extraordinary wedding celebration, applauding the couple’s adventurous spirit and the unforgettable experience they shared with their loved ones.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original," while another wrote, “Hahaha that’s how your sister would marry haha."

“Oh, man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this at my wedding but I’m too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life," an internet user commented.

This captivating video has garnered over 39.3 thousand views with numerous likes.

What are your thoughts on this adventurous video? Let us know in the comments section.