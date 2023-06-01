KK's Last Song At Kolkata Concert Was 'Pal', Fans Call it 'Biggest Irony'

On the death anniversary of Bollywood playback singer KK, many took to Twitter and honoured him. Known for songs like Pal and Labon Ko, the singer passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata. It happened after the singer suddenly fell sick during his concert. By the time he was rushed to the hospital, he had died. His demise was not only sudden but shocked people globally. Now, after one complete year of this tragedy, fans can be seen remembering him on several social media handles.

Also Read: KK’s ‘Final Selfie’ Ahead of Kolkata Tour Resurfaces as Fans Mourn Death Anniversary of Beloved Singer

Amid all of this, Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a video featuring KK. In the video, he can be seen singing one of his top songs: ‘Pal.’ Mimansa further mentioned that ‘Pal’ was KK’s last song at the Kolkata concert and deemed it as the ‘biggest irony.’ “It’s been one year of living in a world without this icon. Only yesterday, I felt a lump listening to one of his songs. Miss you forever, KK,” she wrote.

‘Pal’ is not just one of his top tracks but also a song which resonated with all of his fans. Here is the viral video:

There cannot be a bigger irony that #KK's last song at the Kolkata concert was #Pal, a track that will always resonate in our hearts!It's been one year of living in a world without this icon. Only yesterday, I felt a lump listening to one of his songs. Miss you forever, KK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kSzAo6zVwa — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 31, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 2.5K views. “I stopped listening to that song altogether. Nearly moves me to tears every time I listen to it. KK had an amazing range in hitting the octaves, both high and low,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Missed by every music lover.”

top videos

Also Read: ‘Choose Wisely’: Man Says Watching IPL is Waste of Time, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Just 10 hours before his demise, the singer took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was considered as one of the most versatile playback singers in the country. He also sang songs in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.