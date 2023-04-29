KL Rahul Trolled for Getting Out Early and 'Helping' LSG Post a Mammoth Total Against PBKS

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put on a spectacular show on Friday against the Punjab Kings in Mohali. Unfortunately, skipper KL Rahul didn’t have the best night, scoring only 12 off 9 deliveries before being dismissed in the 38th match of IPL 2023. However, it wasn’t for lack of trying! Rahul had a chance to shine right at the beginning of the match when Sikandar Raza dropped a catch off the bowling of debutant Gurnoor Brar. Rahul was quick to take advantage, slamming a four and a six to show he meant business. But it wasn’t meant to be, as Kagiso Rabada cut his stay short by causing him to miscue a shot when Shahrukh Khan, playing in the short third-man position, made no mistake in catching the ball.

It seems like luck wasn’t on Rahul’s side once again, as he faced yet another failed chance during the ongoing IPL 2023. The right-handed batter has been under scrutiny for his run rate, and unfortunately for him, Twitter users weren’t too kind this time around either and quickly started trolling him left, right, and centre.

Adding insult to injury, some users even used sarcasm to comment on how his early dismissal actually ended up “helping" his team put up a massive total of 257 runs.

KL Rahul man of the match for getting out after just 9 balls & letting everyone else go ham on this national highway.— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 28, 2023

LSG is the most dangerous team if KL Rahul gets out early— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2023

Punjab kings shouldn't have got KL Rahul out early. Had he stayed at the crease for a bit longer, lsg wouldn't have even crossed 200 — Zeeshan Khalid (@izeekayy) April 28, 2023

Punjab KL Rahul ka wicket nhi leti toh match jeet gyi rehti ‍♂️ #PBKSvsLSG— Paarth Agrawal (@PaarthBhaiJOD) April 28, 2023

Bangluru guy helped #RCB to retain their highest #Ipl total by wasting 9 balls, else LSG would've scored more than 275 runs today.GOAT KL Rahul #KLRahul #LSG pic.twitter.com/iEz6fXg5T6 — Mishra (@farzi_inshaan) April 28, 2023

You mean it’s okay if they lose KL Rahul early pic.twitter.com/OUFNjbc3Tk— Himanshu (@himanshushah96) April 28, 2023

KL rahul got outGautam Gambhir: pic.twitter.com/HzAoy90XsB — Pulkit (@pulkit5Dx) April 28, 2023

Man Of The Match Should Be KL Rahul For Getting Out Early.Otherwise 257 Runs Were Not Possible. pic.twitter.com/8lTE600fQH— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) April 28, 2023

While KL Rahul continues to struggle with his low strike rate, there’s a curious stat that has been making rounds on the internet. Apparently, whenever Rahul has performed well with the bat, his team has ended up putting low scores on the board. The stat reveals that whenever Rahul has scored more than 20 runs, LSG has struggled to make a mark on the scoreboard. In fact, the best total put up by LSG when Rahul scored more than 20 is only 154 for 7 in 20 overs. However, every time Rahul has scored less than 20, LSG has put on a total of nearly 200.

In the meantime, last night’s match saw some amazing performances by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Kyle Mayers, who went on a boundary-hitting spree. This helped LSG record the second-highest total in IPL history and secure a convincing 56-run win against the hosts.

