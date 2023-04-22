KL Rahul Trolled Massively After LSG 'Gift' Two Points to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants gifted 2 points to Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring yet exciting clash in IPL 2023 when the two teams locked horns at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Saturday. Chasing a below-par target of 136 set by Hardik Pandya’s GT, LSG looked pretty much on course with captain KL Rahul leading from the front, scoring a half-century 68 (61). But Mohit Sharma had other plans.

Needing 12 in the last over, LSG went from 126/3 to 128/7. Yes, four wickets fell out of nowhere in Sharma’s over. Skip KL Rahul departed first, then Marcus Stoinis returned with a golden duck. Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda shared a similar fate, only this time the two batters were short of their crease.

In the end, Gujarat Titans snatched the victory from the hands of Lucknow by 7 runs and the fans stood still and watched in disbelief.

Gujarat Titans' bowlers in the last 6 overs against LSG:1,0,W,0,0,0,0,1,0,1,0,1,0,0,1,0,W,3,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,0,1LB,2,W,W,W1,W1,0. - GT defended 30 runs in the last 6 overs and won the match by 7 runs. This is historical stuff! pic.twitter.com/BO5OBDoquh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2023

“I can’t believe what has just happened," KL Rahul quipped after the game.

Rahul was massively criticised for his “snail-paced" innings.

When the lights are brightest,Pressure is highest,Crowds are the loudest,The best will arrive,The strongest will survive,The greatest will thrive,The KL RAHUL , Man of big matches, Take a bow‍♂️ #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/ucROSekozJ— KL Rahul's TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 22, 2023

KL Rahul thinks he plays for LSG Actually he is the 12th player of the opposing team #LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/nm1JSFNTBZ — VECTOR⁴⁵️ (@Vector_45R) April 22, 2023

Matches like these will make you realise the importance of KL Rahul being bowled out on 2(6) in first over.— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 22, 2023

Lucknow fans calling KL Rahul cell pic.twitter.com/QtxzfL9vY7— Shubham (@shubhamg23) April 22, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants faced similar wrath on social media.

You can't be serious LSG. If this game is lost from there. Forget giving two points, deduct their two points.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 22, 2023

Warra comebackLSG bottled ffs pic.twitter.com/dEouLF0rEG— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 22, 2023

disqualify LSG for this shitshow disqualify ekana for this pitch— Savage (@arcomedys) April 22, 2023

KL Rahul thinks he plays for LSG Actually he is the 12th player of the opposing team #LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/nm1JSFNTBZ — VECTOR⁴⁵️ (@Vector_45R) April 22, 2023

LSG owned Entire Circus pic.twitter.com/aypRUpC9DC— V (@VS_offll) April 22, 2023

While Mohit Sharma was everyone’s hero and rightly so, it was Mohammad Shami’s penultimate over that set the perfect stage for Sharma. Shami’s 19th over yielded only 5 runs.

Earlier, Pandya smashed 66 runs in 50 balls, Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 balls, while Krunal Pandya was sublime with his bowling getting wickets of Saha and Shubman Gill.

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya and David Miller to restrict GT to 135/6.

Read all the Latest News here