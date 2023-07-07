Know The 3 People Who Don't Need A Passport To Travel To Any Country

When you are travelling internationally, you need a passport. According to the author Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, “A passport is a kind of shield when you are a citizen of a wealthy democracy." Abrahamian is the writer of the book The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen.

But do you know that there are three people exempted from this rule? They don’t require a passport to travel anywhere in the world. These 3 people are United Kingdom’s King Charles III and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Before King Charles III, the privilege was with Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike other members of the Royal family, a document, instead of a passport, is issued in the UK King’s (or Queen’s) name. It states, “His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

In the case of Japan, a ministry document dated May 10, 1971, informed that it will be highly inappropriate to issue a passport for the Emperor or Empress. The document also added that it will be highly inappropriate for the Emperor to undergo immigration or visa procedures using a passport as an ordinary citizen.

As per the reports, UK King’s wife Queen Consort Camilla doesn’t have the same rights and is required to keep a diplomatic passport. In the case of Japan, diplomatic passports are issued for other members of the Imperial family, including the crown prince and the princess.

In the case of Japan, the Emperor and the Empress are only required to keep the ministry document to themselves. Also, the foreign ministry in Japan notifies the other country beforehand when the Emperor and the Empress are going to visit it. In the case of King Charles III, his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton has been entrusted with this responsibility. According to a report, Sir Clive Alderton has been one of the trusted and much-loved advisers to the King and Queen Camilla since 2006, a year after their marriage in 2005.