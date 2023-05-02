Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq are Beefing on Instagram Story and Internet Has Grabbed Popcorn

Virat Kohli is making waves yet again after a heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir following a recent IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1st at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The altercation allegedly started when Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq said something to Kohli while he was batting with Amit Mishra that later turned into an intense drama that fans can’t stop talking about.

During the 17th over of the IPL match, things got heated on the pitch as Kohli engaged in a lengthy discussion with the on-field umpires, seemingly frustrated by something that had happened between him and Naveen. While Mishra and the umpire managed to calm things down, tensions rose again during the customary handshake between the two teams. It was at this point that the LSG bowler reportedly said something to Kohli, prompting the RCB star to retaliate. Glenn Maxwell eventually intervened and moved Naveen away from the situation. However, it seems that the exchange didn’t end there as both Kohli and Naveen have taken to social media to continue their feud through Instagram stories.

Kohli shared a thought-provoking quote from Marcus Aurelius, the ancient Roman Emperor, and philosopher who reigned from 161 to 180 AD. It read, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Naveen, on the other hand, didn’t shy away from adding fuel to the fire and also took to Instagram to share his thoughts. He wrote, “You get what you deserve, that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes." Classic drama, isn’t it?

Despite efforts to calm things down on the field, including intervention from LSG skipper KL Rahul and others, Naveen even refused to apologise or settle things with Kohli. It’s clear that this beef between the two isn’t going away anytime soon and fans on Twitter are eagerly watching to see what happens next.

