'Kohli's Duck Would Help': Woman's Criticism on RCB Star's 'Slow' Century Gets Thumbs Down From Fans

Sunday brought disappointment for RCB fans as their hopes of witnessing their team clinch an IPL trophy were dashed once again after a heartbreaking loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). Despite the valiant efforts of RCB’s star player, Virat Kohli, who scored a century, the team fell short as GT opener Shubman Gill overpowered him, registering another century of the game. While many RCB fans were delighted to see Kohli back in form despite the loss, a video of a woman criticising him for his ‘slow’ century went viral on social media, receiving negative feedback on Twitter.

In the video, a host engaged in an interaction with a viewer at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, presumably an RCB fan attending the match. During the interview, the woman expressed her perspective on the game, stating, “It’s a small boundary. You need more runs than that." She proceeded to express her disappointment with Kohli for his relatively slow run rate, commenting, “Kohli had his century, but he was too slow on the mark. You needed a Gill. And you’re right, I love Kohli. But perhaps if he had scored zero today instead of a century, we might have had a better chance."

Watch the Viral Video:

This excerpt from the interview received a thumbs down from RCB fans, who voiced their discontent. One user expressed, “RCB fans don’t deserve Kohli. Send him to Hyderabad." Another user challenged the viewpoint, stating, “Utter nonsense. It’s a do or die match. With only 3 batsmen available for RCB, out of which 2 were already out, Virat played one of his best innings against the top-ranked team to support his side. Gill performed admirably, but RCB’s bowling was lacking and the game lacked pressure."

RCB fans don't deserve Kohli. Send him to Hyderabad. https://t.co/1mnFMyDhRL — Frustrated SRH fan (@GappaCricket) May 22, 2023

Didi is an intent merchant. She's right about RCB not having enough runs, but with wickets falling around, that's the best a batsman could have done what Kohli did. Maybe just slowed down a bit in his last few balls, but RCB couldn't have defended even 205-210 the way it was…— Jatin Khandelwal (@Jatin_Cricket_) May 22, 2023

In contrast, some individuals agreed with the woman’s assessment of RCB’s overall performance that day, with the exception of her comments directed at Kohli. One user commented, “She’s right about RCB not having enough runs, but considering the frequent fall of wickets, what Kohli did was the best a batsman could have done. Perhaps he slowed down a bit in his last few balls, but given the way the match was progressing, RCB couldn’t have defended even 205-210."

