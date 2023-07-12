Kolkata Local Erupts in Chaos After Women Blow Slaps, Slippers on Each Other in Viral Video

Back in our school days, whenever students made a ruckus in class, teachers would playfully exclaim, “Is this a fish market?" Little did we know that this metaphor would find its way into a recent viral video of women engaging in a heated fight in a Kolkata local. The clip captures the intensity of their altercation, with slaps and slippers being exchanged that even surpassed what one might typically associate with a chaotic market.

A recent video shared on Twitter by @Ayushihihaha showcased a distressing incident that took place inside what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The footage revealed a chaotic scene, with a group of women engaged in a reckless and violent physical confrontation. The intensity of the altercation escalated as fists and slippers were used as weapons, turning the area into an unsettling battleground.

Amidst the chaos, the voices of other women attempting to intervene and quell the conflict could be heard. Adding to that, one of the women involved in the fight can be observed hurling an object toward a boy standing beside her.

Soon, people started reacting to the video as one of them wrote, “Pro version of Mumbai local" while another one remarked, “ “free WWE inside train". Adding a touch of humour, a third user quipped, “Anupamaa pe discussion hori thi.”

Although the exact cause of the recent fight captured inside the Kolkata local train is unknown, it is worth noting that similar incidents involving women in train compartments have occurred before.

One such incident gained attention when a video circulated on the internet, displaying women engaged in a heated altercation over seats in a Mumbai local train. The video depicted aggressive slapping, hair-pulling, and chaos among the women involved. Reports indicated that even a female cop sustained injuries during the incident, leading to a case being registered with Navi Mumbai’s Vashi GRP.