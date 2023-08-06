Kolkata Student’s Income Reduced By 90% After Company Started Using ChatGPT, Here's What Happened

In a strange incident, a 22-year-old student from Kolkata shared how her life has completely transformed since the launch of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. Sharanya Bhattacharya worked as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency while pursuing her degree. Her job required her to pick up a few SEO-optimised articles and earn over $240, which is approximately ₹ 20,000, a month. However, by late 2022, her work just came down to writing one or two articles per month. Also, the company did not provide any explanation for the reduced workload.

According to The New York Post, she said, “It has been really tough since the reduction in my workload - not just for me but my family, too.” She further added, “It has been really tough since the reduction in my workload - not just for me but my family, too.”

Also Read: Swiggy Delivery Agent Supporting Blinkit Worker Is What True Friendship Means

Sharanya explained that the firms who used to commission her work began to rely on AI. The decision was taken to cut costs. “We’ve had to monitor how much food we consume, and we no longer do things we used to enjoy doing like going out to eat - we can only do that once every couple of months now. We’ve had to focus our money on the necessities, like food and bills, to make sure we can live fine,” she claimed.

Also Read: ‘Twitter vs X’ Memes Go Viral As Users Compare Old and New Version of Bluebird App

Sharanya further explained that her life is extremely uncertain now. “I was devastated when I started receiving less and less work," she explained. Since then, Sharanya says, she has been feeling anxious, lost, having panic attacks.