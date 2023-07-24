Korean Man Fined Rs 5,000 Without Challan, Delhi Traffic Policeman Suspended

The Delhi Police suspended a traffic policeman for charging Rs 5,000 in cash from a South Korean national for a traffic rule violation without providing a receipt for the challan. This came after the video went viral on social media. The policeman identified as Mahesh Chand allegedly didn’t provide any receipt after he charged the foreigner who was reportedly driving the car on the wrong side of the road.

The screenshots from the video along with the YouTube video have been shared by a Twitter user. “At 21:40 the traffic police officer named ‘Mahesh Chand’ a corrupted one didn’t even give a receipt to this foreigner and took Rs 5,000 as a fine. Please take some action against all of them," she wrote.

Taking cognizance of the video, Delhi Traffic Police reacted to the tweet and said, “Taking cognizance of the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption."

The video is one month old and the traffic police personnel is heard asking the South Korean man to pay a fine. The man first took out Rs 500 but then the official told him that the fine is Rs 5,000. The man then fishes out the required amount and handed it over to Mahesh Chand. Mahesh then said, “Okay, thank you," before shaking hands with the man. The entire incident was recorded by the camera placed on the dashboard of the car.

The Twitter user on Saturday also threaded another tweet where she mentioned that the man was also looted by the car lender as well and he didn’t receive back the car deposit of Rs 2,500. “People who are asking about time. It is mentioned about video timing, not the actual time. I hope it clears the doubt. Those who watched the video with subtitles will know he was looted and then even a car deposit of Rs 2,500 didn’t receive back. What a shame,” she added.

According to a report by India Today, during interrogation, the suspended policeman claimed that he was about to give the receipt of the challan but the car owner left.