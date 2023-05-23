Korean Man Surprises Internet With Fluent Bihari Accent In Viral Video

The rising popularity of K-pop music in India has given way to a newfound fascination with the Korean language, food and culture. But looks like it’s not a single-way road. This Korean man seems to be so in love with India that he not only picked up Hindi but also the Bihari accent. A video of him talking to an Indian content creator named Prashant Kumar has now gone viral. This epic conversation revolves around the evolution of Bihar over time.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the Korean man who claims to be currently living in Ohio, USA, shares his impressions of Bihar, highlighting its remarkable transformation. He admires the cleanliness and says, “Bohot badal gaya hai. Ye jo dikh raha hai, ye bohot saaf hogaya hai," (It has changed a lot. What you see now, it has become very clean).

He further appreciates a bridge, comparing its beauty with one in New York.

Since the video was shared a few days ago, it has quickly gone viral, garnering over 6 lakh views. The Korean man’s flawless Bihari accent has left viewers stunned and pleasantly surprised.

One user expressed their fondness, stating, “Pehli baar koi Korean ladka pasand aaya hai,” (For the first time, I’ve liked a Korean guy).

Another amusingly speculated, “Dekho Bihar se BTS army wali ladkiyon ke rishte naa aa jayein,” (Girls from the BTS army in Bihar might start proposing).

A third person commented, “Can’t believe my own ears, bhayankar accent hai bhaiya,” (It’s an amazing accent, brother).

Adding a twist of humour, someone jokingly suggested, “Plot Twist - Launda Northeast India se hai.”

One person appreciating the Korean man’s charm wrote “This guy does look Korean and the fact he is speaking Hindi with different accent it’s cute, his laugh and smile is so beautiful too and the way you both interact it’s so cute.”

The Korean man’s love for Hindi is not just limited to usual talking. In another video posted on Instagram, he is seen crooning Hindi songs flawlessly in some of his videos.

top videos

The Korean man featured in the video is a well-known content creator, 🇰rusin, who is known by the username 40Kahani on YouTube and Instagram.