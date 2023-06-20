Kourtney Kardashian To Beyonce: Look At Creative Pregnancy Announcements By Our Favourite Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left social media buzzing with their adorable pregnancy announcement on social media. With over 6 million likes, the clip was recorded during Travis’ latest live concert in Los Angeles with Blink-182. Kourtney held up the sign “Travis, I am pregnant” to let the entire world know about the good news. The couple happily embraced and kissed each other leaving fans in complete awe. Just like Kourtney, many famous celebrities opt for creative methods to let their well-wishers know of their massive personal milestones. Here, we have listed down a few of them for you:

Flaunting baby bump

A few celebs choose to take fans by surprise by directly flaunting their baby bump for the first time in their big social media reveal. Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma among many others have previously opted for this. While Sonam chose an endearing caption to go along with her post, Anushka posed for a balcony photo in a polka dot dress alongside her husband, Virat Kohli.

Sonography photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left fans delighted with a picture from a sonography appointment.

Elegant photoshoot

Some make the moment bigger with a touch of extravagant photoshoots like Beyonce’s floral photograph inside a sheer veil or Nicki Minaj’s peppy and sequential take.

Adorable videos

Remember Kylie Jenner’s heartwarming video announcing her second pregnancy. Though the beauty mogul was pretty hush about her first one, she went all out during the second one. Clubbing sweet moments of her partner Travis alongside daughter Stormi, the diva left fans in complete awe.

Simple text update

Celebs who are quite strict about their privacy often make the announcement using a simple text update but even those are enough to leave the internet buzzing. Priyanka Chopra used a plain text update to mark the arrival of her baby girl. Even Alia Bhatt dropped a text update to announce the birth of her first child.

Big sibling posts

The captivating big siblings’ post cannot be forgotten. From Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to international celebrity Mandy Moore, these famous personalities chose their babies to make the announcement of their upcoming siblings.

Funny and creative updates

Welcoming a newborn comes with a lot of responsibilities and capturing the feeling in the most hilarious manner was Kevin Jonas and her wife Danielle’s announcement.

The big concert reveal

Kourtney Kardashian recently opted for the big concert reveal method by flaunting a handwritten signature of the big news during Travis Barker’s concert.

But they aren’t the first ones to do so. Who can ever forget Rihanna’s iconic pregnancy reveal during her half-time Super Bowl performance? Even Queen Bey and Cardi B have previously opted to share their pregnancy announcement during their live concerts.