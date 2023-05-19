Kulfi Village: How a Town in Bengal Has Turned into Hub of 'Sweetness'

In the enchanting district of Murshidabad, West Bengal, lies a village that has embraced creativity in every aspect of its existence. Once known as Dohalia Daspara, this village has earned a new identity as Kulfi Village, owing to its remarkable association with a delectable frozen treat. Nestled in the heart of Kandi Block, Kulfi Village is home to 25 families who have mastered the art of crafting the irresistible Kulfi ice cream.

Every day, from dawn till noon, the industrious youth of Kulfi Village engage in the art of making 120-130 scrumptious Kulfi ice creams. These frozen delights, renowned for their irresistible taste, are diligently prepared and readied for sale in the afternoon. As the scorching summer heat envelops the region, the Kulfi ice cream becomes a true delight for all who indulge in its refreshing flavours.

According to Suren Das, a seasoned Kulfi seller from the village, “Every Kulfi seller earns more than seven hundred rupees daily. As a result, this village has become known as Kulfi village." The process of crafting this beloved dessert begins with the purchase of 10 kilograms of milk, priced at an affordable rate of 50 rupees per kilogram. Additional ingredients and accessories are also procured, resulting in an expenditure of around 700 rupees to create the delectable Kulfi ice cream. Remarkably, from this quantity of milk, the diligent artisans of Kulfi Village produce around 120 pieces of Kulfi.

Amidst the scorching summer heat, people eagerly await the arrival of Kulfi, well aware that the people of Bengal hold a special fondness for sweets. When it comes to Kulfi, smiles widen and anticipation fills the air.

Notably, the task of preparing Kulfi is not solely the domain of the sellers. The dedicated housewives of the village, like Sukanya Das, lend their expertise while managing household responsibilities. Sukanya shared, “We make Kulfi ice cream hand in hand with our husbands." Together, they embark on the process of crafting this delightful dessert.

To create Kulfi ice cream, milk is first boiled in a nonstick pan. Cardamom powder is added, infusing the mixture with a fragrant essence, which is gently stirred over medium heat. The milk is then boiled until it thickens to perfection. Subsequently, a delightful blend of sugar, almonds, and pistachios is incorporated, enriching the mixture with delightful flavors. Finally, the prepared mixture is poured into various Kulfi molds, allowing it to freeze into the delightful dessert that vendors sell.