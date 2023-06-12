Kumar Dharmasena's Selfie With Rohit Sharma After WTC Final Has Fans Wondering 'Losing Team Ritual?'

Team India faced disappointment once again on 11 June 2023 as Australia emerged victorious with a commanding 209-run lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval. This loss marks India’s second consecutive defeat in the WTC finals, prolonging their quest for a major trophy since 2013 and leaving fans understandably disappointed. However, amidst the disappointment, fans sought solace and humour in the situation as they shared memes to lighten the mood and bring a sense of levity to the situation. Amidst the flood of memes, there was one moment that stood out - Kumar Dharmasena’s selfie with Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

In an unexpected moment, reserve umpire Dharmasena captured a snapshot with the smiling losing captain after the final. The picture quickly went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions. This amusing occurrence prompted some fans to jokingly speculate if taking selfies with the losing team had become Dharmasena’s customary ritual, reminiscent of his past experiences.

The amusing analysis triggered a flood of comments on Twitter, with one user playfully remarking, “Everything is temporary Kumar Dharmasena selfie with losing captain is permanent." Another Twitter user humourously added, “Mandatory Kumar Dharmasena selfie."

Kumar Dharmasena taking selfies with losing teams after ICC finals. pic.twitter.com/SncYaTDenZ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 11, 2023

Everything is temporary Kumar Dharmasena selfie with losing captain is permanent 🏆#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/6QLb10TDxY— ImRaN💫✨ (@oyee_imran) June 11, 2023

Mandatory Kumar Dharmasena selfie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S3BA7EVhk1— Abi (@IamAbi18) June 11, 2023

Kumar Dharmasena and his obsession of taking pictures with losing teams 😭 pic.twitter.com/dIofogOhYx— Saurabh (@Saurabh_008_) June 11, 2023

This Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena doesn’t know what makes him happy, he takes a selfie with the losing captain in every final. #indvsauswtcfinal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eFWVOXTnAP— Ahtasham Riaz (@AhtashamRiaz_) June 11, 2023

It’s uncanny that Kumar Dharmasena smile has only gotten bigger during the years while clicking the selfie with the losing team.— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) June 11, 2023

Indeed, the Sri Lankan umpire has had his fair share of memorable moments involving selfies with losing teams. One notable instance was after the 2019 ODI World Cup final in London, where England emerged victorious over New Zealand through a controversial boundary countback rule. In the selfie, Dharmasena’s somber facial expression stood out, while in the background, fast bowler Trent Boult appeared visibly disappointed, digesting the heartbreaking defeat at Lord’s.

In another instance, Dharmasena was captured smiling alongside Pakistan captain Babar Azam after their loss in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to England in 2022.