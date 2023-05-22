Kunal Ganjawala Sings 'Bheege Hont Tere' Flawlessly Despite Flu, Old Video is Viral

A video which is currently going viral shows Bollywood singer Kunal Ganjawala singing his top song ‘Bheege Hont Tere’ at an award ceremony. However, this is not some ordinary performance. The singer gave this performance while he had flu. “I’ve got the flu but I’m not gonna sing," he said before he sang the two lines of the song in his melodious voice.

The video is from the ‘Zee Cine Awards’ in 2005. Kunal can be seen standing next to Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna and singer Asha Bhosle as they hand them over the award for ‘Best Male Playback Singer.’ Twitter user ‘Jaynil Dave’ uploaded the video on Twitter as he wrote, “I have got a flu but.."

The audience can be seen lauding and cheering as the singer sang a few lines. Here, have a look for yourself:

i have got a flu but… pic.twitter.com/u8NmEWO4ew— J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) May 21, 2023

The video, despite being over 15 years old, has gone viral once again. “They don’t make songs like these anymore," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

They don't make songs like these anymore😕 https://t.co/tzhue189MO— Shourya Agarwal (@Shouryeaahhh) May 21, 2023

top videos

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, jumped on the bandwagon as she sang Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ with her 5-year-old son Tegh Sonik. She shared a video of herself singing the chartbuster track with the little munchkin. While the visuals of the two crooning Unholy are very amusing, it is the choice of the song that has brought criticism to Sunidhi. She shared the video with two hashtags “Sunday” and “best day”. The clip opens with Sunidhi asking Tegh if he is “ready?” To which he cutely responds “yes”. With Sunidhi leading the song, the duo soon starts crooning it in sync.