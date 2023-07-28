'Kya Majboori Thi?': This Bizarre Sting Maggi Fusion Is A Nightmare For Foodies

Maggi has always been a favourite snack, capable of satisfying our cravings at any hour, even during those late-night 2 am moments. Over time, people have become increasingly creative with their Maggi preparations, leading to some unconventional and peculiar combinations. From mixing it with curd to experimenting with Maggi Dosa and even stuffing it into ice cream cones, food lovers have come up with both bizarre and unique combinations.

However, there’s one recent addition to this trend that has sparked disapproval among internet users - Sting Maggi. Yes, you heard that right. The renowned energy drink, Sting, was mixed with Maggi to create an unusual fusion. In a viral Instagram video, a street vendor can be seen incorporating the energy drink into the Maggi preparation process, taking this bizarre trend to a whole new level.

The process commenced as he poured the energy drink, Sting, into a sizzling hot pan. Without delay, he broke the Maggi noodles and poured them into the pan, followed by a handful of vegetables, a sprinkle of masala, and a generous spoonful of ghee for an extra burst of flavour. The outcome was visually striking, a red-hued Maggi dish. An Instagram handle posted this video along with the caption, “Sting Wali Maggi. (Sting Maggi) Disclaimer: Made only for fun." Take a look at the viral video here:

Since the dish, Sting Wali Maggi, made its appearance on social media last month, it faced strong opposition from foodies who deemed it harmful to health. Many users took to the comments section to express their feelings, with some claiming that it caused them nausea. The food reel quickly gained traction and has now amassed over 8.1 million views on Instagram, prompting people to search for a dislike button to voice their disapproval.

One of the Instagram users said, “I would rather die." While another stated, “Food poisoning." An individual wrote, “Kya majboori rahi hogi bhai iski." A few even said RIP maggi in the comment section. Many of them even asked whether it was edible or not.

Maggi has been no stranger to experimentation, resulting in the creation of numerous bizarre combinations over time. On countless occasions, videos have emerged online showcasing people preparing Maggi with the most unconventional ingredients, leaving viewers utterly speechless.

What is your opinion on Sting Maggi?