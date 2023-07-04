Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle has taken an amusing turn after it has sparked a Twitter trend which everyone is participating in. As a part of this latest trend, people have started posting movies that were released on the same day and gave a neck to neck competition. With this, it was also a tough call for the audience to decide as to which movie to pick first.

As per a report by Screenrant, the honored tradition to pit movies against each other is also intentional at times. This is called ‘counterprogramming,’ It is basically a way to draw audiences from one project to another.

Now, coming back to the trend, here are a few tweets:

this was barbie and oppenheimer of 2012 pic.twitter.com/O8cJwz7SDj— prakriti (@idkyar) July 3, 2023

Lagaan vs Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (15 June 2001) /3 pic.twitter.com/dJGNZQhr9Z— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Raees vs Kaabil (25 January 2017) /6 pic.twitter.com/sMIeoPs2tl— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Dilwale vs Bajirao Mastani (18 December 2015) /7 pic.twitter.com/AITF34IQt9— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Saawariya vs Om Shanti Om (9 November 2007) /8 pic.twitter.com/FnH4qLbGVd— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par (21 December 2007) /9 pic.twitter.com/F20CKuXRu7— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Don vs Jaan-E-Mann (20 October 2006) /10 pic.twitter.com/cJihwIMcde— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Aawarapan vs Apne vs Aap Ka Suroor (29 June 2007) /11 pic.twitter.com/igTzBibY05— Movies with Milan 🍿 (@MilanBarsopia) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, termed ‘Barbenheimer’ by fans, the double feature option has caught the attention of celebrities too, including Tom Cruise. He has claimed that he won’t be watching them on the same day. However, Cruise shared his plans to catch Cillian Murphy starrer on Friday and then enjoy Margot Robbie’s film on Saturday.

In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, Tom said, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend.”