CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood
1-MIN READ

Lagaan-Gadar: Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood. (Image: Twitter/@MilanBarsopia)

Movie Fans List ‘Barbie Vs Oppenheimer’ Clashes of Bollywood. (Image: Twitter/@MilanBarsopia)

As a part of the Barbie-Oppenheimer trend on Twitter, Bollywood buffs list epic movie clashes.

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office battle has taken an amusing turn after it has sparked a Twitter trend which everyone is participating in. As a part of this latest trend, people have started posting movies that were released on the same day and gave a neck to neck competition. With this, it was also a tough call for the audience to decide as to which movie to pick first.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Gambled Away Rs 70 Lakh, Here’s How He Reunited With Upset Family

As per a report by Screenrant, the honored tradition to pit movies against each other is also intentional at times. This is called ‘counterprogramming,’ It is basically a way to draw audiences from one project to another.

Now, coming back to the trend, here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, termed ‘Barbenheimer’ by fans, the double feature option has caught the attention of celebrities too, including Tom Cruise. He has claimed that he won’t be watching them on the same day. However, Cruise shared his plans to catch Cillian Murphy starrer on Friday and then enjoy Margot Robbie’s film on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘What’s Stopping You?’: Viral Pic of Couple Kissing While Hanging on Train Gets Hilarious Replies

In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, Tom said, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend.”

Tags:
  1. Barbie
first published:July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 16:38 IST