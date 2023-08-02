'Lappu Sa Sachin' Memes 'Invade' Twitter After Clip of Seema Haider's Neighbour Goes Viral

Ever since Pakistan’s Seema Haider became a hot topic of discussion in the news, the internet has been ablaze with chatter about the hilarious clip featuring Seema’s PUBG-playing boyfriend, Sachin Meena, as described by their curious neighbours. The lady in the vibrant green saree couldn’t resist sharing her candid thoughts, wondering aloud what on earth Seema saw in such a seemingly ordinary man, a guy she even crossed boundaries for, leaving her husband behind.

Now, if you’re a social media geek, you’ve probably already memorszed her infamous lines by heart: “Sachin…Kya hai Sachin me. Lappu sa Sachin ha. Bolna use aave na. Bolta vo hai na…jhingur sa ladka.”

“The worst she can say is no"She: pic.twitter.com/q1mq8Ui21m— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 19, 2023

This memorable moment turned the lady into an internet sensation overnight. People across the web have transformed her quirky monologue into an endless series of hilarious memes and jokes, placing her in various absurd scenarios. From being a high-powered manager to a surprise contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ the internet has had a field day with her unintentional comedy.

In fact, the infectious trend has now evolved into a viral meme, with netizens playfully replacing Sachin’s name with famous personalities like Elon Musk, Salman Khan, and even fictional characters.

However, fame often comes at a price. For Sachin and his family, their newfound notoriety has turned their lives upside down. Reportedly, after moving to a new house in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, they found themselves trapped in a whirlwind of media attention. The constant presence of reporters and cameras made it nearly impossible for them to step outside and carry out their day-to-day activities. Shortages of food and essential items became a daunting reality, forcing them to navigate this unforeseen challenge.

Thus, as the social media frenzy showed no signs of abating, the couple has found themselves struggling to make ends meet, trying to cope with the consequences of their sudden fame.