Seema Haider Neighbour's Fresh Rant Goes Viral Days After She Gave Us 'Lappu Sa Sachin' Meme

The spotlight has now shifted from Seema Haider to her Indian neighbour, whose wit and humour have taken Desi Twitter by storm, leaving everyone amused. Now, the internet is abuzz once again as a new video from the lady who coined the catchphrase “Lappu Sa Sachin" has surfaced, providing an updated version of her hilarious rant. With this, users are going wild with laughter as they watch the video.

In the latest video, the lady appears in a different green saree and repeats her earlier comments that inadvertently turned out to be hilarious. While talking to a media channel, she says, “Pyar ke liye koi reasons hone chiye. Normal si baat hai, aadmi to hona chahiye. Vo keeda sa to ladka…jhingur sa. Vo sukha sa…kabhi tez hawa chal gai na to pata nahi kitni dur jake padega." Thus, she continues her roasting of Sachin Meena, Seema’s Indian boyfriend, once again doubting the Pakistani woman’s intentions for falling for such a guy, whom she keeps roasting time and again.

Soon, the video went viral, leaving Desi netizens in stitches.

Watch the Viral Video:

Her kids learning alphabet:J for JhingoorK for KeedaL for Lappu pic.twitter.com/TEmqGyp75A— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2023

Users couldn’t help but shower her with amusing comments like, “Bhabhi ji got no chill…" and “This lady’s husband should be awarded for tolerating her." Some even compared her roasting skills to that of the famous YouTuber Carryminati!

Her previous infamous line, “Sachin…Kya hai Sachin me. Lappu sa Sachin ha. Bolna use aave na. Bolta vo hai na…jhingur sa ladka," has now become a meme, and with this new video surfacing, the excitement among Desis shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Seema, the 30-year-old Pakistani national who made headlines for her illegal entry into India, might soon be seen in a movie titled ‘A Tailor Murder Story,’ based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals.

Reports reveal that a team from Jani Firefox Production House met Seema in Greater Noida and auditioned her for the film. It’s said that film directors Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh conducted the audition. Despite being suspected of being an ISI agent, Seema will allegedly be playing the role of a RAW officer in the movie.