'Last Over Will Miss Him': Dhoni's Two Consecutive Sixes in CSK vs PBKS Has Fans Nostalgic

The Chepauk crowd was on fire when Ravindra Jadeja got out against Punjab Kings, and the moment their favourite captain walked in, it was like the stadium was hit with a bolt of lightning! MS Dhoni who’s rumoured to retire after this season proved that he’s still got it and played like a boss! With two massive sixes in the final over, Dhoni left fans in a frenzy, showing once again why he’s known as the finisher. And the energy wasn’t just limited to the MA Chidambaram Stadium - it spread like wildfire among online fans as well!

Devon Conway was already having a cracking inning, but it was the last over that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. As MS Dhoni walked onto the field, the excitement was palpable. On the fifth ball of the over, Dhoni cut a ball outside the off stump with all his might, and it sailed over the boundary ropes for a massive six! And he didn’t stop there - on the final ball of the over, he smashed a ball straight over mid-on for another huge six! The crowd went absolutely wild as Thala continued his hitting spree, reminding fans of his vintage form and leaving some nostalgic for his future retirement.

As one fan put it, “The last over will miss Dhoni more than us".

more than us, i think the last over will miss dhoni the most— vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) April 30, 2023

The whole crowd waited for 2 hours in the heat of Chepauk to see this man and MS Dhoni didn’t disappoint.Faced just 4 balls and smashed 2 sixes on the final two balls - The GOAT! pic.twitter.com/6tdIOI3cM1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

I saw this live. I can die in peace now #CSKvsPBKS #MSDhoni https://t.co/ytnGjAGgCv— Dr Pradeep Ravi (@DrPradeepRavi1) April 30, 2023

CSK got off to a fantastic start thanks to the incredible partnership between Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who put together an impressive 86 runs for the opening wicket. But unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as PBKS fought back with determination and clinched a last-ball victory in a nail-biting thriller. Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan remained composed under pressure and delivered a stunning win for their team, beating the hosts by 4 wickets. It was a tough loss for CSK, but fans could still take solace in watching the vintage Dhoni in action on the field.

