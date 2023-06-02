Lawyer Sacked After Video of Him Snatching Woman’s Wig Goes Viral

A New York City lawyer Anthony Orlich has found himself at the centre of a viral video controversy, costing him his job. The incident unfolded when artist and influencer Lizzy Ashleigh captured Orlich snatching her green wig and casually walking away, leading to a heated exchange caught on camera. The video, shared on TikTok by Ashleigh later made it to Twitter and it immediately caught the attention of thousands. The clip begins by showing visibly upset Ashleigh, who is off-camera confronting Orlich, demanding an explanation for his appalling actions. She confronts him, asking, “Sir! For what f***ing reason?!" Daily Mail reported, expressing her disbelief on TikTok, she captioned the post with, “This man just took off my wig and kept on walking. There’s demons in NY, I swear."

New York City lawyer Anthony Orlich has reportedly been terminated from his position at firm Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP after viral video shows him snatching a wig off of artist/influencer Lizzy Ashliegh. pic.twitter.com/soebXUDetF— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

The repercussions of Orlich’s actions were swift. In an official statement on LinkedIn, his employer, Berkon Colao & Silverstein, announced his termination, stating that they take all forms of inappropriate behaviour seriously, whether it occurs within or outside the workplace. “We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media. We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm,” they wrote.

As Ashleigh confronts Orlich, demanding to know his motive, he maintains a smirk on his face, provoking further outrage. Twitter seemed to be divided in their opinions. While most people were glad that Orlich suffered the consequences of his actions, some remarked that the video only showed only one side of the story. A user wrote, “All these edge lords entering the workforce are about to learn that in the real world, there are consequences. Imagine how embarrassing to look at your older coworkers in the eye after doing this.”

All these edge lords entering the workforce are about to learn that in the real world there are consequences. Imagine how embarrassing to look at your older coworkers in the eye after doing this. pic.twitter.com/pEVJKKFaLo— Vale  (@ValeWolf) May 31, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Just keep your hands to yourself. Why is that so hard…”

Just keep your hands to yourself. Why is that so hard….— Marius (@ChrisMarius) May 31, 2023

“Well, what is the real reason he snatched her wig? This video only shows her side… There is more to the story that is not being shown to get people wound up,” a tweet read.

WELL whats the real reason he snatched her wig? this video only shows her side…there is more to the story thats not being shown to get people wound up— soph (@bravospritz) May 31, 2023

The incident unfolded on a bustling street corner in Midtown Manhattan.