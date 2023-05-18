Leaving The 9 To 5 Behind: Woman Quits LinkedIn Job To Chase Her Dream

In a world where stability often outweighs passion, there are those who dare to break free from the conventional and embark on an extraordinary journey. Aakanksha Monga, a resolute woman from Delhi, stands as a shining example of courage and determination. With the audacity to bid farewell to a secure job and embrace her true passion, she ventured into uncharted territory, igniting a path of boundless fulfilment.

One year ago, after leaving her job at LinkedIn to take up travelling as a full-time profession, Aakanksha Monga made a promise to dedicate her time to her true calling. In a heartfelt tweet, she reflected on her progress since then, revealing astonishing accomplishments. “I quit my job at LinkedIn. Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself one year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time. When I left I was burnt out, had 250k followers on Instagram and worked alone. Want to know how it’s going now?" she started her post.

In a subsequent tweet, she compared her journey a year later. She revealed that her Instagram followers had increased from 2.5 lakh to over 7 lakh. Furthermore, Aakanksha shared that she has travelled to 19 plus countries like Singapore, Philippines, Spain, Netherlands, Vietnam and several others. She has shot and posted more than 300 videos. Not only that, she has successfully collaborated with more than 30 renowned brands and even built her own thriving small business, empowering a team of six individuals.

“For me, travel is about immersing yourself in new cultures & experiences, & I’m always excited to discover the next hidden gem," she tweeted.

Aakanksha added, “Through my travels, I hope to inspire others to step outside their comfort zone & motivate women to break the invisible barriers that surround us!"

Aakanksha Monga’s inspiring journey has garnered immense praise from users on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Make your passion your career and you will always excel! Congrats.”

Another user tweeted, “I am also looking to travel the world with my online work. Hence really want to know how working alone and travelling works.”

“Would love to hear what challenges you faced and how you managed them?” read another tweet.

According to her profile, Aakanksha Monga worked at LinkedIn for six months from January to June 2022 as a Creator Manager Associate.

Aakanksha Monga’s bold decision is a shining example of how we can turn our dreams into reality through hard work and determination. Her inspiring journey serves as a reminder that success often requires taking risks and stepping outside of our comfort zones.