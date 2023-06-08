Leopard Demonstrates Sheer Power As It Hoists Carcass Onto A Tree

Leopards are hunters, who often seek refuge on tree tops in heavy canopies either to hide their kill and eat it peacefully, relax, or sometimes to escape the chasing lions, tigers, or hyenas. However, a now-viral video shows a leopard dragging its prey up the tree displaying immense strength and agility. The clip has garnered much attention on social media and has left the internet amazed by its “sheer power.”

The video begins with a leopard holding a prey larger than its size by the neck. It climbs up the tree with a rough start at the beginning but proceeds smoothly after that by dragging along the carcass of the animal. It goes from one branch to another lithely while carrying the weight of its kill and finally rests it atop of branch. The clip was posted on Instagram and the caption read, “Leopard power”, which has received more than 32,000 views.

After viewing the short video, many users were left in awe of the immense strength and power demonstrated by the magnificent big cat. One user exclaimed, “Wow! The power!" while another commented on the sheer force displayed. Another user described the video as hair-raising, capturing the intense nature of the scene. To witness this extraordinary display, you can check out the video by following the link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtGUiF8rpFh/

Previously, a video had taken the internet by storm after a leopard showed extremely agile and survival skills after a tiger chased it up the top of a tree. Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter of the apex predator running at full speed to attack the leopard, but it escapes by climbing far up a tree quickly. While the tiger too made a similar attempt, ultimately due to its body weight, it had to give up.

“That is how a leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape. Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up," sharing the video, the IFS wrote, But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive," read his tweet.