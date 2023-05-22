Leopard Strikes Stellar Poses For The Camera In Never-seen-before Video

Videos that capture captivating moments of wildlife never cease to mesmerise the audience. These videos often evoke a sense of wonder as viewers marvel at the graceful movements of these majestic animals. Recently, a video showing a leopard confidently strolling along a street and striking poses for the camera has garnered immense popularity on social media.

In the clip, a leopard was spotted traversing the streets with grace. The video was shared on Twitter by Saket Badola, an officer in the Indian Forest Services. So far, the video has garnered more than 69,000 views and is still counting more.

The video unveils the leopard walking near a tarred road and sitting for a while. It then gazes forward and sits on its hind legs, lifting the other two legs gracefully into the air, as if striking a pose. This shot has been captured on the camera by the visitors travelling on the safari.

The forest location and the cameraman remain undiscovered. Tourists are highly delighted by the awe-inspiring pictures of the leopard. In the video, the leopard is seen sharing numerous opportunities for photographers to capture its indelible poses.

The caption of the post reads, “Celebrities after spotting paparazzi outside an airport #WAForward”.

Celebrities after spotting paparazzi, outside an Airport. 😊#WAForward pic.twitter.com/WfgnuCRJJ9— Saket Badola IFS (@Saket_Badola) May 18, 2023

Several social media users have commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “This video shows how leopards use their tail to balance the body on 2 Legs”. Another user commented, “Look at the attitude and poise”. The third user added, “Guess it was some Celebrity in a Leopard Costume preparing for an upcoming Global Award show”. One social media user also wrote, “Ain’t really a leopard behaviour but he managed it well”.

Not too long ago, a video of a leopard strolling in the street post dinner went viral on the internet. The leopard was observed leisurely walking through the streets of Nainital near Thakur Dev Singh Bisht College during the evening hours. The clip was shared on Twitter by Saket Badola, an officer in the Indian Forest Services, with the caption, “Post-dinner walk, in the city of Nainital".

Some people found humour in the situation, while others highlighted the significance of human understanding concerning the harmful consequences they impose on wildlife and its native environment.