CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Leopard's Terrifying Encounter With 50 Baboons Shakes The Internet
1-MIN READ

Leopard's Terrifying Encounter With 50 Baboons Shakes The Internet

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:12 IST

Delhi, India

The face-off between the animals brings the traffic to a halt for a brief period. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The face-off between the animals brings the traffic to a halt for a brief period. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The video shows the leopard running in from the wild while being chased by a group of baboons.

Astonishing scenes from the wild often leave the internet both awestruck and trembling. Such was the case when a daring encounter between a lone leopard and a brazen troop of 50 baboons was captured in a bone-chilling video that has taken the internet into overdrive. This gripping footage, shared on the Latest Sightings YouTube channel, provides a glimpse into the struggle for survival in the animal kingdom. According to the accompanying description penned with the video, the channel informed viewers that the video was originally posted online by a 30-year-old accountant and bush lover, Ricky da Fonseca.

Speaking to Latest Sightings, Ricky da Fonseca told “We left on a late afternoon drive from Skukuza, eagerly hoping to catch another glimpse of the lions we had spotted earlier, but the bush had something even more special in store for us. We pulled to the side, surprised to see a male leopard leisurely strolling on the side of the road."

It seemed like a usual encounter with wild animals on the road but things soon got exciting.

“As I repositioned for a better angle, that’s when I noticed a troop of baboons playing in the road ahead. This was getting exciting,” he added. Fonseca initially believed that there was no way the leopard could brave through the attack but the feline managed to escape and was seen disappearing into the grass on the roadside.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the incident surfaced on the incident, social media users flocked to the comment section with many expressing astonishments upon viewing the video. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Overwhelmed by the sheer force and tenacity of the 50 baboons, it becomes painfully evident that the odds are not in the leopard’s favour. In a flurry of chaos, the tables have turned, leaving the once-confident predator in a vulnerable position."

Another commented, “So impressed that they fought back. The leopard probably expected them to scatter, so he could pick one of them off, but they stood their ground and united forces, and brought down the Ba-Boom."

The video has staked up over 1.3 million views so far.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. leopard
  2. news18-discover
  3. viral video
first published:August 16, 2023, 13:57 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 14:12 IST